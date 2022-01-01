Kensington restaurants you'll love
More about The Haven Pizzeria
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Haven Pizzeria
4051 Adams Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|10" Righteous Pig
|$15.00
Pesto, mozzarella, goat cheese, proscuitto, caramelized onions and topped with arugula and a balsamic reduction.
|14" "New" New York
|$19.00
Spicy pizza sauce, mozzarella, onion mix, bell peppers, mushrooms and your choice of sausage.
|14" Pepperoni
|$17.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella and all natural pepperoni.
More about CUCINA sorella
PIZZA
CUCINA sorella
4055 Adams Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|half chicken fra diavolo
|$25.00
polenta + charred broccoli + preserved garlic + lemon
|margherita pizza
|$18.00
focaccia style base + san marzano tomato + house made mozzarella + basil (pizza is approximately 12 x 8 inches)
|lamb pappardelle
|$28.50
kale + herbed feta + roasted grape
More about Kensington Cafe
SANDWICHES
Kensington Cafe
4141 Adams Ave., San Diego
|Popular items
|THE PARKSIDE
|$13.50
Scrambled eggs, bacon, spinach, red onion, and jack-cheddar cheese. Potatoes and toast on the side.
|K CAFE SALAD
|$13.00
Mixed greens topped with pears, gorgonzola, and candied walnuts in an herb & balsamic vinaigrette.
|D LATTE
|$4.50
16oz with 2 shots espresso, steamed milk, and a layer of foam.