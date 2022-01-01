Kensington restaurants you'll love

Go
Kensington restaurants
Toast

Kensington's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Scroll right

Must-try Kensington restaurants

The Haven Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Haven Pizzeria

4051 Adams Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1394 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10" Righteous Pig$15.00
Pesto, mozzarella, goat cheese, proscuitto, caramelized onions and topped with arugula and a balsamic reduction.
14" "New" New York$19.00
Spicy pizza sauce, mozzarella, onion mix, bell peppers, mushrooms and your choice of sausage.
14" Pepperoni$17.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella and all natural pepperoni.
More about The Haven Pizzeria
CUCINA sorella image

PIZZA

CUCINA sorella

4055 Adams Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (856 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
half chicken fra diavolo$25.00
polenta + charred broccoli + preserved garlic + lemon
margherita pizza$18.00
focaccia style base + san marzano tomato + house made mozzarella + basil (pizza is approximately 12 x 8 inches)
lamb pappardelle$28.50
kale + herbed feta + roasted grape
More about CUCINA sorella
Kensington Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Kensington Cafe

4141 Adams Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.2 (3871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
THE PARKSIDE$13.50
Scrambled eggs, bacon, spinach, red onion, and jack-cheddar cheese. Potatoes and toast on the side.
K CAFE SALAD$13.00
Mixed greens topped with pears, gorgonzola, and candied walnuts in an herb & balsamic vinaigrette.
D LATTE$4.50
16oz with 2 shots espresso, steamed milk, and a layer of foam.
More about Kensington Cafe
Tanuki Sake Bar image

 

Tanuki Sake Bar

4191 ADAMS AVE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Karaage$6.00
traditional Japanese style
crispy chicken
Salmon Teriyaki (Salad/Miso)$12.00
Comes w/ rice, miso soup, & salad
Hamachi Jalapeno Roll$15.00
Inside: avocado, cucumber, & cilantro.
Top: hamachi & jalapeno
More about Tanuki Sake Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Kensington

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Kensington to explore

Banker's Hill

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Rancho Bernardo

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

University Heights

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Mira Mesa

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Loma Portal

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Sorrento Valley

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Clairemont

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston