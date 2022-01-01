Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Kensington
/
San Diego
/
Kensington
/
Cookies
Kensington restaurants that serve cookies
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Haven Pizzeria
4051 Adams Ave, San Diego
Avg 4.4
(1394 reviews)
Ice Cream Cookie
$8.00
More about The Haven Pizzeria
Tanuki Sake Bar
4191 ADAMS AVE, San Diego
No reviews yet
Eclair (Cookie Butter)
$6.00
More about Tanuki Sake Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Kensington
Spaghetti
Panna Cotta
Cheese Pizza
Mac And Cheese
French Fries
Tiramisu
Pepperoni Pizza
More near Kensington to explore
Mira Mesa
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
University Heights
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Rancho Bernardo
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Banker's Hill
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Loma Portal
Avg 3.4
(6 restaurants)
Clairemont
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
University City
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Middletown
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Sorrento Valley
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(848 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(850 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(543 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston