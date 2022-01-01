Liberty Station restaurants you'll love
Must-try Liberty Station restaurants
White Rice LPM
2820 Historic Decatur Road, San Diego
|Popular items
|UBE PANDESAL
|$8.00
A classic Filipino Sweet Roll made with Ube and served with a Whipped Ube Butter.
|TORTANG TALONG (VEG)
|$13.00
Charred Eggplant Omelette, Seasonal Gulay, Mushrooms, Alfalfa Sprouts and Garlic Rice (Vegetarian)
|LUMPIANG GULAY
|$7.00
Vegetable Lumpia
Bottlecraft / Mess Hall Liberty Public Market
2820 Historic Decatur Rd, San Diego
SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN • NOODLES
Ototo Sushi -
2558 Laning Rd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Ninja
|$10.50
Simple California Roll with Spicy Tuna, Green Onions, and Ponzu Sauce on Top
|Lemon Cilantro
|$11.50
Sliced Lemons Cilantro, Raw Salmon, Krab, Cucumber, Avocado, Citrus Ponzu Sauce
|Beef Yakiniku
|$14.95
What Happens when Sliced Tender Meats Onion? You get Yakiniku. Get it?
Craft Meals
615 Broadway, San Diego