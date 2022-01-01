Linda Vista restaurants you'll love
Linda Vista's top cuisines
Must-try Linda Vista restaurants
More about FUSION EATS
FRENCH FRIES
FUSION EATS
5299 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego
|Popular items
|GARLICKY WINGS (5)
|$9.95
Crispy fried chicken wings, tossed in our house made savory garlic butter
|Ahi Poke Bowl
|$13.95
Ahi Tuna, tossed in our spicy poke sauce,
topped with seaweed salad, edamame, fresh avocado, fried garlic & spicy mayo. Comes with your choice of white/brown rice, half&half or salad
|KOREAN CERTIFIED Angus Fries
|$11.95
Crispy fries, cheese, garlic sauce, spicy mayo, and our house made bulgogi topped with caramelized onions & scallions
More about Buta Japanese Ramen
RAMEN
Buta Japanese Ramen
5201 Linda Vista Road unit 103, San Diego
|Popular items
|Crazy Garlic
|$13.95
pork bone broth with minced garlic, garlic oil, garlic chips, chashu pork belly, bean sprouts, seaweeds
|Vegan Ramen
|$12.95
vegetable and coconut soup based, fried tofu, mix green salad, avocado, tomato.
|Tahini Old School
|$13.95
pork bone broth with sesame paste, chashu pork belly, wood ear fungus, seaweed, green onion, soft boiled egg
More about Cordova Bar
Cordova Bar
1319 Morena Blvd,, San Diego