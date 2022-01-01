Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Linda Vista restaurants you'll love

Linda Vista restaurants
Toast

Linda Vista's top cuisines

Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Chinese
Chinese
Vegan
Vegan
Must-try Linda Vista restaurants

FUSION EATS image

FRENCH FRIES

FUSION EATS

5299 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
GARLICKY WINGS (5)$9.95
Crispy fried chicken wings, tossed in our house made savory garlic butter
Ahi Poke Bowl$13.95
Ahi Tuna, tossed in our spicy poke sauce,
topped with seaweed salad, edamame, fresh avocado, fried garlic & spicy mayo. Comes with your choice of white/brown rice, half&half or salad
KOREAN CERTIFIED Angus Fries$11.95
Crispy fries, cheese, garlic sauce, spicy mayo, and our house made bulgogi topped with caramelized onions & scallions
More about FUSION EATS
Buta Japanese Ramen image

RAMEN

Buta Japanese Ramen

5201 Linda Vista Road unit 103, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (246 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crazy Garlic$13.95
pork bone broth with minced garlic, garlic oil, garlic chips, chashu pork belly, bean sprouts, seaweeds
Vegan Ramen$12.95
vegetable and coconut soup based, fried tofu, mix green salad, avocado, tomato.
Tahini Old School$13.95
pork bone broth with sesame paste, chashu pork belly, wood ear fungus, seaweed, green onion, soft boiled egg
More about Buta Japanese Ramen
Jamba image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Jamba

5175 Linda Vista Road, San Diego

Avg 2.8 (146 reviews)
More about Jamba
Cordova Bar image

 

Cordova Bar

1319 Morena Blvd,, San Diego

No reviews yet
More about Cordova Bar

