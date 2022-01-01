Little Italy American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Little Italy
More about Hidden Craft
Hidden Craft
600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO
|Popular items
|Hidden Gem Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Heart romaine, Belgian endives, herb croutons, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
|Honey Lemon Glazed Salmon Quinoa Bowl
|$19.00
Honey lemon glazed salmon, organic quinoa, Brussels sprouts, carrots, red onions
|Chopped Cobb Salad
|$17.00
Mixed green, chopped chicken, beer glazed bacon, egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, avocado and smoky blue cheese dressing
More about Queenstown Public House
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Queenstown Public House
1557 Columbia St, San Diego
|Popular items
|SOUP & SAMMIE
|$20.00
tomato basil soup, pine nut, sour cream, grilled cheese with roasted roma tomato, avocado
|WAGYU SMASH
|$20.00
Two Wagyu Smashed Beef Patties, American Cheese, Habanero Onions, Pickles, 1000 Island, Brioche
|QUEENSTOWN FAV BURGER
|$19.00
organic grass fed beef patty, edam cheese, garlic aioli, house tomato chutney, brioche bun (try it NZ style: add beetroot, fried egg $2)
More about Burgeon at The Arbor
Burgeon at The Arbor
1326 KETTNER BLVD, San Diego
|Popular items
|Carlsbad Crush Pale Ale - 4 Pack
|$12.20
West Coast Pale Ale brewed solely with Mosaic and Mosaic Cryo. 5.8% ABV
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
|Invita Mexican Lager - 4 Pack
|$10.20
Invita Mexican Lager hopped with Perle and Tettnanger. 4.5% ABV
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV INcluded
|Prawn Burgundy DDH Foggy IPA - 4 Pack
|$18.20
That escalated quickly.... Riwaka, Vic Secret, and Mosaic Cryo jump up a notch in this double dry-hopped IPA collaboration with our homies up in Santa Cruz. The experience: passion fruit, peaches, pineapple, and hints of dank, fruity diesel. 6.8% ABV **Prawn Burgundy is not gluten-reduced**
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
More about The Crack Shack - San Diego
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Crack Shack - San Diego
2266 Kettner Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Firebird
|$12.00
spicy fried Jidori thigh, crispy onions, pickles, cool ranch, artisan potato roll
|Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
housemade, with love
|Baja Chop
|$11.00
guac, radishes, pickled onions, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, charred poblano dressing
More about Not Not Tacos
Not Not Tacos
550 W Date St Suite B, San Diego
|Popular items
|Asian Salmon Taco
|$6.75
spicy garlic hoisin | japanese mayo | jicama | togarashi spice | green onion | micro cilantro
|Nashville Hot Chicken Taco
|$5.50
buttermilk brined | sam's hot sauce | red cabbage slaw | pickle
|Smokey Pork + Mac Taco
|$6.50
mac-&-cheese | sautéed onions | sriracha | sour cream | green onion