Little Italy American restaurants you'll love

Go
Little Italy restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Little Italy

Hidden Craft image

 

Hidden Craft

600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hidden Gem Caesar Salad$12.00
Heart romaine, Belgian endives, herb croutons, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
Honey Lemon Glazed Salmon Quinoa Bowl$19.00
Honey lemon glazed salmon, organic quinoa, Brussels sprouts, carrots, red onions
Chopped Cobb Salad$17.00
Mixed green, chopped chicken, beer glazed bacon, egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, avocado and smoky blue cheese dressing
More about Hidden Craft
Queenstown Public House image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Queenstown Public House

1557 Columbia St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (403 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SOUP & SAMMIE$20.00
tomato basil soup, pine nut, sour cream, grilled cheese with roasted roma tomato, avocado
WAGYU SMASH$20.00
Two Wagyu Smashed Beef Patties, American Cheese, Habanero Onions, Pickles, 1000 Island, Brioche
QUEENSTOWN FAV BURGER$19.00
organic grass fed beef patty, edam cheese, garlic aioli, house tomato chutney, brioche bun (try it NZ style: add beetroot, fried egg $2)
More about Queenstown Public House
Burgeon at The Arbor image

 

Burgeon at The Arbor

1326 KETTNER BLVD, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Carlsbad Crush Pale Ale - 4 Pack$12.20
West Coast Pale Ale brewed solely with Mosaic and Mosaic Cryo. 5.8% ABV
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
Invita Mexican Lager - 4 Pack$10.20
Invita Mexican Lager hopped with Perle and Tettnanger. 4.5% ABV
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV INcluded⁠
Prawn Burgundy DDH Foggy IPA - 4 Pack$18.20
That escalated quickly.... Riwaka, Vic Secret, and Mosaic Cryo jump up a notch in this double dry-hopped IPA collaboration with our homies up in Santa Cruz. The experience: passion fruit, peaches, pineapple, and hints of dank, fruity diesel. 6.8% ABV **Prawn Burgundy is not gluten-reduced**
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
More about Burgeon at The Arbor
The Crack Shack - San Diego image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Crack Shack - San Diego

2266 Kettner Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (7293 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Firebird$12.00
spicy fried Jidori thigh, crispy onions, pickles, cool ranch, artisan potato roll
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
housemade, with love
Baja Chop$11.00
guac, radishes, pickled onions, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, charred poblano dressing
More about The Crack Shack - San Diego
Not Not Tacos image

 

Not Not Tacos

550 W Date St Suite B, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Asian Salmon Taco$6.75
spicy garlic hoisin | japanese mayo | jicama | togarashi spice | green onion | micro cilantro
Nashville Hot Chicken Taco$5.50
buttermilk brined | sam's hot sauce | red cabbage slaw | pickle
Smokey Pork + Mac Taco$6.50
mac-&-cheese | sautéed onions | sriracha | sour cream | green onion
More about Not Not Tacos

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Little Italy

Lasagna

Salmon

Gnocchi

Tacos

Penne

Chili

Caesar Salad

Short Ribs

Map

More near Little Italy to explore

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Barrio Logan

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Rolando

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Kensington

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Golden Hill

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston