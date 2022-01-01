Little Italy bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Little Italy
Hidden Craft
600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO
|Popular items
|Hidden Gem Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Heart romaine, Belgian endives, herb croutons, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
|Honey Lemon Glazed Salmon Quinoa Bowl
|$19.00
Honey lemon glazed salmon, organic quinoa, Brussels sprouts, carrots, red onions
|Chopped Cobb Salad
|$17.00
Mixed green, chopped chicken, beer glazed bacon, egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, avocado and smoky blue cheese dressing
PIZZA
Nolita Hall
2305 India Street, San Diego
CHEESE PIZZA
|CHEESE PIZZA
|$15.00
Cheese Pizza with Tomato Sauce
|PARKER ROLLS
|$8.00
House Rye Parker Rolls | Honey Butter | Calabrian Butter | Espresso Butter
|LIL BASIC
|$16.00
Tomato Sauce | Ricotta | Roma Tomato | Basil | Olive Oil
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Queenstown Public House
1557 Columbia St, San Diego
SOUP & SAMMIE
|SOUP & SAMMIE
|$20.00
tomato basil soup, pine nut, sour cream, grilled cheese with roasted roma tomato, avocado
|WAGYU SMASH
|$20.00
Two Wagyu Smashed Beef Patties, American Cheese, Habanero Onions, Pickles, 1000 Island, Brioche
|QUEENSTOWN FAV BURGER
|$19.00
organic grass fed beef patty, edam cheese, garlic aioli, house tomato chutney, brioche bun (try it NZ style: add beetroot, fried egg $2)
Bar One
1532 India St, San Diego
Caesar Salad
|Caesar Salad
|$7.00
|Chicken Sando
|$12.00
|Fries Basket
|$4.00
Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy
1526 India Street, San Diego
Bruschetta Pomodoro
|Bruschetta Pomodoro
|$9.00
vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, garlic
|Gnocchi alla sorrentina
|$18.00
oven baked potatoes gnocchi, tomato sauce, smoked mozzarella cheese, eggplant, parmigiano cheese, fresh basil
|Arugula parma
|$12.00
arugula, parmigiano reggiano, shaved crimini mushrooms, lemon dressing
Cloak and Petal
1953 India St., San Diego
|Popular items
|Karaage (Japanese Fried Chicken)
|$12.00
Served with cabbage, lemon. Regular is served with spicy Aioli. Kabayaki is tossed in a sweet teriyaki and served with kewpie mayo. Sweet and Spicy is served sauce on the side.
|Face it, You're Basic
|$14.00
Panko shrimp, avocado, krab, tempura crunchy flakes, spicy aioli, sweet soy sauce reduction
|Mister Fukushima aka El Scorcho (GFO)
|$19.00
Grilled serrano, avocado, krab, panko shrimp, yellowtail, smoked serrano ponzu, habanero sauce, micro cilantro, wasabi oil, pink himalayan, salt, togarashi
Bencotto Italian Kitchen
750 W Fir St, suite 103-104, San Diego
|Popular items
|LASAGNA ALLA BOLOGNESE
|$25.00
traditional meat and besciamella sauce
|PANE
|$4.00
homemade bread, EVOO & balsamic dip
|BURRATA
|$19.00
fresh burrata cheese served with yellow beetroot salad, basil dressing
HAMBURGERS
Craft & Commerce
675 W Beech St, San Diego
50/50 Mashed Potato
|50/50 Mashed Potato
|$4.99
Chicken Gravy. Extra Butter & Cream.
|Jack In The Crack Taco
|$4.99
Soyrizo. Pepper Jack Cheese. Special Taco Sauce.
|C&C Burger
|$13.99
Onion Confit. White Cheddar. Secret Sauce. Kosher Dill. Brioche Bun.
Burgeon at The Arbor
1326 KETTNER BLVD, San Diego
|Popular items
|Carlsbad Crush Pale Ale - 4 Pack
|$12.20
West Coast Pale Ale brewed solely with Mosaic and Mosaic Cryo. 5.8% ABV
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
|Invita Mexican Lager - 4 Pack
|$10.20
Invita Mexican Lager hopped with Perle and Tettnanger. 4.5% ABV
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV INcluded
|Prawn Burgundy DDH Foggy IPA - 4 Pack
|$18.20
That escalated quickly.... Riwaka, Vic Secret, and Mosaic Cryo jump up a notch in this double dry-hopped IPA collaboration with our homies up in Santa Cruz. The experience: passion fruit, peaches, pineapple, and hints of dank, fruity diesel. 6.8% ABV **Prawn Burgundy is not gluten-reduced**
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included