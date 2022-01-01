Little Italy bars & lounges you'll love

Little Italy restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Little Italy

Hidden Craft image

 

Hidden Craft

600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hidden Gem Caesar Salad$12.00
Heart romaine, Belgian endives, herb croutons, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
Honey Lemon Glazed Salmon Quinoa Bowl$19.00
Honey lemon glazed salmon, organic quinoa, Brussels sprouts, carrots, red onions
Chopped Cobb Salad$17.00
Mixed green, chopped chicken, beer glazed bacon, egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, avocado and smoky blue cheese dressing
More about Hidden Craft
Nolita Hall image

PIZZA

Nolita Hall

2305 India Street, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (752 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHEESE PIZZA$15.00
Cheese Pizza with Tomato Sauce
PARKER ROLLS$8.00
House Rye Parker Rolls | Honey Butter | Calabrian Butter | Espresso Butter
LIL BASIC$16.00
Tomato Sauce | Ricotta | Roma Tomato | Basil | Olive Oil
More about Nolita Hall
Queenstown Public House image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Queenstown Public House

1557 Columbia St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (403 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SOUP & SAMMIE$20.00
tomato basil soup, pine nut, sour cream, grilled cheese with roasted roma tomato, avocado
WAGYU SMASH$20.00
Two Wagyu Smashed Beef Patties, American Cheese, Habanero Onions, Pickles, 1000 Island, Brioche
QUEENSTOWN FAV BURGER$19.00
organic grass fed beef patty, edam cheese, garlic aioli, house tomato chutney, brioche bun (try it NZ style: add beetroot, fried egg $2)
More about Queenstown Public House
Bar One image

 

Bar One

1532 India St, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (472 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$7.00
Chicken Sando$12.00
Fries Basket$4.00
More about Bar One
Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy image

 

Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy

1526 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bruschetta Pomodoro$9.00
vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, garlic
Gnocchi alla sorrentina$18.00
oven baked potatoes gnocchi, tomato sauce, smoked mozzarella cheese, eggplant, parmigiano cheese, fresh basil
Arugula parma$12.00
arugula, parmigiano reggiano, shaved crimini mushrooms, lemon dressing
More about Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy
Cloak and Petal image

 

Cloak and Petal

1953 India St., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Karaage (Japanese Fried Chicken)$12.00
Served with cabbage, lemon. Regular is served with spicy Aioli. Kabayaki is tossed in a sweet teriyaki and served with kewpie mayo. Sweet and Spicy is served sauce on the side.
Face it, You're Basic$14.00
Panko shrimp, avocado, krab, tempura crunchy flakes, spicy aioli, sweet soy sauce reduction
Mister Fukushima aka El Scorcho (GFO)$19.00
Grilled serrano, avocado, krab, panko shrimp, yellowtail, smoked serrano ponzu, habanero sauce, micro cilantro, wasabi oil, pink himalayan, salt, togarashi
More about Cloak and Petal
Bencotto Italian Kitchen image

 

Bencotto Italian Kitchen

750 W Fir St, suite 103-104, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
LASAGNA ALLA BOLOGNESE$25.00
traditional meat and besciamella sauce
PANE$4.00
homemade bread, EVOO & balsamic dip
BURRATA$19.00
fresh burrata cheese served with yellow beetroot salad, basil dressing
More about Bencotto Italian Kitchen
Craft & Commerce image

HAMBURGERS

Craft & Commerce

675 W Beech St, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (937 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
50/50 Mashed Potato$4.99
Chicken Gravy. Extra Butter & Cream.
Jack In The Crack Taco$4.99
Soyrizo. Pepper Jack Cheese. Special Taco Sauce.
C&C Burger$13.99
Onion Confit. White Cheddar. Secret Sauce. Kosher Dill. Brioche Bun.
More about Craft & Commerce
Burgeon at The Arbor image

 

Burgeon at The Arbor

1326 KETTNER BLVD, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Carlsbad Crush Pale Ale - 4 Pack$12.20
West Coast Pale Ale brewed solely with Mosaic and Mosaic Cryo. 5.8% ABV
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
Invita Mexican Lager - 4 Pack$10.20
Invita Mexican Lager hopped with Perle and Tettnanger. 4.5% ABV
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV INcluded⁠
Prawn Burgundy DDH Foggy IPA - 4 Pack$18.20
That escalated quickly.... Riwaka, Vic Secret, and Mosaic Cryo jump up a notch in this double dry-hopped IPA collaboration with our homies up in Santa Cruz. The experience: passion fruit, peaches, pineapple, and hints of dank, fruity diesel. 6.8% ABV **Prawn Burgundy is not gluten-reduced**
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
More about Burgeon at The Arbor

