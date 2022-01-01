Little Italy breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Little Italy
43 Beach Hut Deli
900 Bayfront Court #104, San Diego
The Woody
Roast beef, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, cheddar, cream cheese, bacon, onions, lettuce & mayo on a french roll. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1130Cal/ Large: 1540Cal/ X-Large: 2110Cal
Spicolli
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, ranch & lettuce on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 840Cal/ Large: 1080Cal/ X-Large: 1530Cal
Surfin' Cow
Roast beef, avocado, bacon, cream cheese., mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cal/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal
Morning Glory
550 W Date St, San Diego
Khachapuri
$16.00
Mozzarella. Feta. Garlic. Olive Oil. Baked Egg. Butter.
The Very Frenchie French Toast
$13.00
Brioche. Lemon Curd. Whipped Cream. Berries.
Thick Sliced Bacon
$6.00
Smoky Bacon Steak.