Little Italy Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Little Italy

Monello image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON

Monello

750 W Fir St, suite 102b, San Diego

Avg 4 (3044 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SPAGHETTI
egg, semolina flour, die-pressed
Spaghetti Zafferano$25.00
brass-die saffron spaghetti, shrimp, lemon zest, prosecco cream sauce
Pane$4.00
homemade brea, EVOO & herbs dip
More about Monello
Buon Appetito Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Buon Appetito Restaurant

1609 India Street, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (5052 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Capellini alla Checca$17.95
Fresh tomatoes, basil and fresh mozzarella, in our marinara sauce
Borsettini Di Vitello$22.95
Homemade Pocket Pasta filled with mushrooms and veal finished in our pink sauce
Orecchiette Barese$19.95
Ear shaped pasta tossed with broccoli rabe, Italian sausage and fresh chopped tomatoes
More about Buon Appetito Restaurant
Nolita Hall image

PIZZA

Nolita Hall

2305 India Street, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (752 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHEESE PIZZA$15.00
Cheese Pizza with Tomato Sauce
PARKER ROLLS$8.00
House Rye Parker Rolls | Honey Butter | Calabrian Butter | Espresso Butter
LIL BASIC$16.00
Tomato Sauce | Ricotta | Roma Tomato | Basil | Olive Oil
More about Nolita Hall
Bar One image

 

Bar One

1532 India St, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (472 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$7.00
Chicken Sando$12.00
Fries Basket$4.00
More about Bar One
Civico 1845 image

 

Civico 1845

1845 India St., San Diego

Avg 4.1 (4989 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ravioli Classico$22.00
lobster and ricotta stuffed ravioli, light lobster citrus sauce
Cesar$10.00
hearts of romaine, homemade croutons, Parmigiano Reggiano
Gnocchi Siciliana$24.00
Idaho potato dumplings, crispy vegan sausage, broccoli sauce
More about Civico 1845
Bencotto Italian Kitchen image

 

Bencotto Italian Kitchen

750 W Fir St, suite 103-104, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
LASAGNA ALLA BOLOGNESE$25.00
traditional meat and besciamella sauce
PANE$4.00
homemade bread, EVOO & balsamic dip
BURRATA$19.00
fresh burrata cheese served with yellow beetroot salad, basil dressing
More about Bencotto Italian Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Tazza D Oro

1603 India St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Tazza D Oro

