Little Italy Italian restaurants you'll love

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON
Monello
750 W Fir St, suite 102b, San Diego
|SPAGHETTI
egg, semolina flour, die-pressed
|Spaghetti Zafferano
|$25.00
brass-die saffron spaghetti, shrimp, lemon zest, prosecco cream sauce
|Pane
|$4.00
homemade brea, EVOO & herbs dip
FRENCH FRIES
Buon Appetito Restaurant
1609 India Street, San Diego
|Capellini alla Checca
|$17.95
Fresh tomatoes, basil and fresh mozzarella, in our marinara sauce
|Borsettini Di Vitello
|$22.95
Homemade Pocket Pasta filled with mushrooms and veal finished in our pink sauce
|Orecchiette Barese
|$19.95
Ear shaped pasta tossed with broccoli rabe, Italian sausage and fresh chopped tomatoes
PIZZA
Nolita Hall
2305 India Street, San Diego
|CHEESE PIZZA
|$15.00
Cheese Pizza with Tomato Sauce
|PARKER ROLLS
|$8.00
House Rye Parker Rolls | Honey Butter | Calabrian Butter | Espresso Butter
|LIL BASIC
|$16.00
Tomato Sauce | Ricotta | Roma Tomato | Basil | Olive Oil
Bar One
1532 India St, San Diego
|Caesar Salad
|$7.00
|Chicken Sando
|$12.00
|Fries Basket
|$4.00
Civico 1845
1845 India St., San Diego
|Ravioli Classico
|$22.00
lobster and ricotta stuffed ravioli, light lobster citrus sauce
|Cesar
|$10.00
hearts of romaine, homemade croutons, Parmigiano Reggiano
|Gnocchi Siciliana
|$24.00
Idaho potato dumplings, crispy vegan sausage, broccoli sauce
Bencotto Italian Kitchen
750 W Fir St, suite 103-104, San Diego
|LASAGNA ALLA BOLOGNESE
|$25.00
traditional meat and besciamella sauce
|PANE
|$4.00
homemade bread, EVOO & balsamic dip
|BURRATA
|$19.00
fresh burrata cheese served with yellow beetroot salad, basil dressing