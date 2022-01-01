Little Italy pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Little Italy
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON
Monello
750 W Fir St, suite 102b, San Diego
Popular items
SPAGHETTI
egg, semolina flour, die-pressed
Spaghetti Zafferano
$25.00
brass-die saffron spaghetti, shrimp, lemon zest, prosecco cream sauce
Pane
$4.00
homemade brea, EVOO & herbs dip
PIZZA
Nolita Hall
2305 India Street, San Diego
Popular items
CHEESE PIZZA
$15.00
Cheese Pizza with Tomato Sauce
PARKER ROLLS
$8.00
House Rye Parker Rolls | Honey Butter | Calabrian Butter | Espresso Butter
LIL BASIC
$16.00
Tomato Sauce | Ricotta | Roma Tomato | Basil | Olive Oil
Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy
1526 India Street, San Diego
Popular items
Bruschetta Pomodoro
$9.00
vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, garlic
Gnocchi alla sorrentina
$18.00
oven baked potatoes gnocchi, tomato sauce, smoked mozzarella cheese, eggplant, parmigiano cheese, fresh basil
Arugula parma
$12.00
arugula, parmigiano reggiano, shaved crimini mushrooms, lemon dressing