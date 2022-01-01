Little Italy pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Little Italy

Monello image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON

Monello

750 W Fir St, suite 102b, San Diego

Avg 4 (3044 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SPAGHETTI
egg, semolina flour, die-pressed
Spaghetti Zafferano$25.00
brass-die saffron spaghetti, shrimp, lemon zest, prosecco cream sauce
Pane$4.00
homemade brea, EVOO & herbs dip
More about Monello
Nolita Hall image

PIZZA

Nolita Hall

2305 India Street, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (752 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHEESE PIZZA$15.00
Cheese Pizza with Tomato Sauce
PARKER ROLLS$8.00
House Rye Parker Rolls | Honey Butter | Calabrian Butter | Espresso Butter
LIL BASIC$16.00
Tomato Sauce | Ricotta | Roma Tomato | Basil | Olive Oil
More about Nolita Hall
Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy image

 

Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy

1526 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bruschetta Pomodoro$9.00
vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, garlic
Gnocchi alla sorrentina$18.00
oven baked potatoes gnocchi, tomato sauce, smoked mozzarella cheese, eggplant, parmigiano cheese, fresh basil
Arugula parma$12.00
arugula, parmigiano reggiano, shaved crimini mushrooms, lemon dressing
More about Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy

