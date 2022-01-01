Caesar salad in
Little Italy
/
San Diego
/
Little Italy
/
Caesar Salad
Little Italy restaurants that serve caesar salad
Hidden Craft
600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO
No reviews yet
Hidden Gem Caesar Salad
$12.00
Heart romaine, Belgian endives, herb croutons, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
More about Hidden Craft
Bar One
1532 India St, San Diego
Avg 4.4
(472 reviews)
Caesar Salad
$7.00
More about Bar One
