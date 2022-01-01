Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Little Italy

Go
Little Italy restaurants
Toast

Little Italy restaurants that serve curry

Hidden Craft image

 

Hidden Craft

600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Curry Aioli$1.50
More about Hidden Craft
Item pic

 

AA-HARN @ Kettner Blvd.

1202 Kettner Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Massamun Curry$10.50
Choice of Protein: Vegetable, Tofu, Tofu & Vegetable, Chicken, Mock Duck, Beef, Shrimp, Pork Shank, Seafood, Duck and Salmon Served with mixed wild rice or jasmine rice Massaman curry paste with potato, carrot, onion in coconut milk with roasted peanut (Contain peanut)
Wagyu Curry$15.00
Minced Wagyu beef, onion, yellow curry. Served on Japanese rice and steamed mixed veggies
Butter Curry Tofu$10.95
Steamed soft tofu with butter curry sauce. Served on Japanese rice and steamed mixed veggies
More about AA-HARN @ Kettner Blvd.

Browse other tasty dishes in Little Italy

Shrimp Tempura

Tagliatelle

Shrimp Rolls

French Fries

Margherita Pizza

Pies

Fish And Chips

Tiramisu

Map

More near Little Italy to explore

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Barrio Logan

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Rolando

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Kensington

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Golden Hill

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (981 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (601 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston