Curry in Little Italy
Little Italy restaurants that serve curry
More about AA-HARN @ Kettner Blvd.
AA-HARN @ Kettner Blvd.
1202 Kettner Blvd, San Diego
|Massamun Curry
|$10.50
Choice of Protein: Vegetable, Tofu, Tofu & Vegetable, Chicken, Mock Duck, Beef, Shrimp, Pork Shank, Seafood, Duck and Salmon Served with mixed wild rice or jasmine rice Massaman curry paste with potato, carrot, onion in coconut milk with roasted peanut (Contain peanut)
|Wagyu Curry
|$15.00
Minced Wagyu beef, onion, yellow curry. Served on Japanese rice and steamed mixed veggies
|Butter Curry Tofu
|$10.95
Steamed soft tofu with butter curry sauce. Served on Japanese rice and steamed mixed veggies