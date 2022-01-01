Lasagna in Little Italy

Go
Little Italy restaurants
Toast

Little Italy restaurants that serve lasagna

Monello image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON

Monello

750 W Fir St, suite 102b, San Diego

Avg 4 (3044 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lasagna Monello$25.00
layered pasta, grandma’s style beef ragú, besciamella, mozzarella, parmigiano
More about Monello
Buon Appetito Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Buon Appetito Restaurant

1609 India Street, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (5052 reviews)
Takeout
Lasagna beef$19.95
Homemade classic style and layered with beef and vegetables in our marinara sauce
More about Buon Appetito Restaurant
Civico 1845 image

 

Civico 1845

1845 India St., San Diego

Avg 4.1 (4989 reviews)
Takeout
Lasagna Vegana$24.00
traditional lasagna with Beyond Meat ragu, vegan bechamel
More about Civico 1845
Bencotto Italian Kitchen image

 

Bencotto Italian Kitchen

750 W Fir St, suite 103-104, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LASAGNA ALLA BOLOGNESE$25.00
traditional meat and besciamella sauce
More about Bencotto Italian Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Little Italy

Spaghetti

Fish And Chips

Prosciutto

Tacos

Ravioli

Short Ribs

Tiramisu

Gnocchi

Map

More near Little Italy to explore

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Barrio Logan

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Rolando

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Kensington

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Golden Hill

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston