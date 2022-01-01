Lasagna in Little Italy
Little Italy restaurants that serve lasagna
More about Monello
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON
Monello
750 W Fir St, suite 102b, San Diego
|Lasagna Monello
|$25.00
layered pasta, grandma’s style beef ragú, besciamella, mozzarella, parmigiano
More about Buon Appetito Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Buon Appetito Restaurant
1609 India Street, San Diego
|Lasagna beef
|$19.95
Homemade classic style and layered with beef and vegetables in our marinara sauce
More about Civico 1845
Civico 1845
1845 India St., San Diego
|Lasagna Vegana
|$24.00
traditional lasagna with Beyond Meat ragu, vegan bechamel