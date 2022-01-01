Waffles in
Little Italy
/
San Diego
/
Little Italy
/
Waffles
Little Italy restaurants that serve waffles
Bol
734 Park Blvd, San Diego
No reviews yet
Waffles
$7.50
// dairy free, gluten-free // 2 oat-waffles with brûlée banana, seasonal berry compote, & maple syrup
More about Bol
Morning Glory
550 W Date St, San Diego
Avg 4
(1849 reviews)
Fried Chicken & Waffle
$17.00
Sunny Side Up Egg. Uncut Pure Maple Syrup.
More about Morning Glory
