Middletown restaurants you'll love

Karina’s Ceviches & More
3731-B India Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Taco
|$5.50
with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo, mango sauce served on a flour tortilla.
|Surf & Turf Taco
|$6.50
Shrimp and ribeye steak with pico de gallo, avocado, spicy mayo served in a flour tortilla.
|Al Pastor Taco
|$4.50
with pineapple, guacamole, onion in a corn tortilla.
NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Saffron Thai
3731 India Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|Drunken Noodles (Chicken)
|$12.00
Chili paste sautéed with wide rice noodles, mustard greens, broccoli, mushrooms, zucchini, green beans, Thai basil, crispy shallots. GF option available, Spicy
|Yellow Curry w/ Chicken & Potato
|$12.00
Served with jasmine rice, chutney and cucumber salad. GF
|Healthful Cleansing Soup
|$7.00
Clear glass noodles with tofu, chicken, Napa cabbage, crispy garlic and winter melon in housemade vegetarian or chicken broth topped with cilantro. GF
SANDWICHES
Rubicon Deli
3715 India St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Rich Boy
chipotle chicken, avocado, monterey jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic tabasco mayo
|Achin' 4 Bacon
roasted turkey, think-cut bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo
|Dapper Dipper
prime roast beef, swiss, tempura onion, creamy horseradish, au jus for the soak