Middletown restaurants you'll love

Middletown's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Thai
Caterers
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Middletown restaurants

Karina’s Ceviches & More image

 

Karina’s Ceviches & More

3731-B India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Taco$5.50
with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo, mango sauce served on a flour tortilla.
Surf & Turf Taco$6.50
Shrimp and ribeye steak with pico de gallo, avocado, spicy mayo served in a flour tortilla.
Al Pastor Taco$4.50
with pineapple, guacamole, onion in a corn tortilla.
More about Karina’s Ceviches & More
Saffron Thai image

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Saffron Thai

3731 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Drunken Noodles (Chicken)$12.00
Chili paste sautéed with wide rice noodles, mustard greens, broccoli, mushrooms, zucchini, green beans, Thai basil, crispy shallots. GF option available, Spicy
Yellow Curry w/ Chicken & Potato$12.00
Served with jasmine rice, chutney and cucumber salad. GF
Healthful Cleansing Soup$7.00
Clear glass noodles with tofu, chicken, Napa cabbage, crispy garlic and winter melon in housemade vegetarian or chicken broth topped with cilantro. GF
More about Saffron Thai
Rubicon Deli image

SANDWICHES

Rubicon Deli

3715 India St, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (4922 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Rich Boy
chipotle chicken, avocado, monterey jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic tabasco mayo
Achin' 4 Bacon
roasted turkey, think-cut bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Dapper Dipper
prime roast beef, swiss, tempura onion, creamy horseradish, au jus for the soak
More about Rubicon Deli
BCB Cafe image

 

BCB Cafe

3355 Admiral Boland Way, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Large Americano$5.45
Iced Energy Infusion$5.40
California Turkey$11.45
More about BCB Cafe
