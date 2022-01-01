Mira Mesa restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mira Mesa restaurants

Crab Hut Mira Mesa image

 

Crab Hut Mira Mesa

8280 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Shrimp$10.85
(per 1/2 lb)
S N S$48.71
Snow crab clusters, shrimp, corn on the cob, potatoes and andouille sausages mixed with a sauce of your choice.
1/2 Sausage$11.52
(per 1/2 lb)
More about Crab Hut Mira Mesa
Tappizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Tappizza

8242 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Avg 3.6 (65 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Paneer Tikka Pizza$15.00
Tikka masala simmered paneer, house cheese blend with cilantro, onion, house seasoning, drizzled with mint sauce. Vegetarian.
Italian Pav Bhaji Pizza$14.00
Mumbai street styte-garlic butter, house cheese blend, spicy mashed veggies in a chunky tomato sauce, red onion and cilantro. Vegetarian.
Paneer Tikka Kathi Wrap$11.00
Indian street style marinated paneer, pickled onion and radish, bell pepper, cilantro, garlic mint chutney. Vegetarian.
More about Tappizza
Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen - Mira Mesa image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen - Mira Mesa

8973 mira Mesa blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (978 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Yakiniku Ramen$16.95
Flamed broiled, sweet marinated, sliced beef short ribs (bon-in) served in our original tonkotsu broth with scallions, wakame seaweed, sautéed beansprouts, cured bamboo shoots, crispy garlic chips, roasted goma seeds, and ajitsuke egg
Miso Tonkotsu Ramen$15.95
Rikimaru fermented soybean paste blended into our original tonkotsu broth, served with scallions, wakame seaweed, sautéed beansprouts, cured bamboo shoots, crispy garlic chips, roasted goma seeds, and ajitsuke egg
Vegetarian Ramen$15.95
Mixed vegetables, miso base broth. Topped with scallions, wakame seaweed, cured bamboo, blanched cabbage, konbu marinated tofu cutlets, salted corn and roasted goma seeds
More about Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen - Mira Mesa
0019 - Mira Mesa image

 

0019 - Mira Mesa

8265 Mira Mesa Blvd. #101, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0019 - Mira Mesa
