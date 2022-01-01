Mira Mesa restaurants you'll love
Crab Hut Mira Mesa
8280 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego
|Popular items
|1/2 Shrimp
|$10.85
(per 1/2 lb)
|S N S
|$48.71
Snow crab clusters, shrimp, corn on the cob, potatoes and andouille sausages mixed with a sauce of your choice.
|1/2 Sausage
|$11.52
(per 1/2 lb)
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Tappizza
8242 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Paneer Tikka Pizza
|$15.00
Tikka masala simmered paneer, house cheese blend with cilantro, onion, house seasoning, drizzled with mint sauce. Vegetarian.
|Italian Pav Bhaji Pizza
|$14.00
Mumbai street styte-garlic butter, house cheese blend, spicy mashed veggies in a chunky tomato sauce, red onion and cilantro. Vegetarian.
|Paneer Tikka Kathi Wrap
|$11.00
Indian street style marinated paneer, pickled onion and radish, bell pepper, cilantro, garlic mint chutney. Vegetarian.
SUSHI • RAMEN
Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen - Mira Mesa
8973 mira Mesa blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Yakiniku Ramen
|$16.95
Flamed broiled, sweet marinated, sliced beef short ribs (bon-in) served in our original tonkotsu broth with scallions, wakame seaweed, sautéed beansprouts, cured bamboo shoots, crispy garlic chips, roasted goma seeds, and ajitsuke egg
|Miso Tonkotsu Ramen
|$15.95
Rikimaru fermented soybean paste blended into our original tonkotsu broth, served with scallions, wakame seaweed, sautéed beansprouts, cured bamboo shoots, crispy garlic chips, roasted goma seeds, and ajitsuke egg
|Vegetarian Ramen
|$15.95
Mixed vegetables, miso base broth. Topped with scallions, wakame seaweed, cured bamboo, blanched cabbage, konbu marinated tofu cutlets, salted corn and roasted goma seeds