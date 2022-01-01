Mission Hills bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Mission Hills
More about Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar
902 W Washington St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Harley Gray Burger
|$15.00
Gold Canyon Angus, toasted brioche bun, frisee lettuce, tomato, onion, bleu cheese, garlic aioli, pomme frites
|Pork Schnitzel
|$20.00
tenderized pork filet, panko breading, onion gravy, sea salt, mashed potatoes
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
romaine & baby kale, caesar dressing, anchovy, parmesan, crostini
More about Cardellino
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Cardellino
4033 Goldfinch St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Grilled Lamb Chop
|$9.00
Single Chop, salsa verde, lemon
|Burrata
|$17.00
watercress, pickled cipollini onion, fig marmelata, sumac, focaccia
|Chop Salad
|$15.00
provolone, salami, tomato, crouton,
chickpea, pepperoncini, pecorino,
lemon mustard vinaigrette
More about The Red Door | BAR by Red Door
FRENCH FRIES
The Red Door | BAR by Red Door
741 W Washington St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Carlsbad Mussels
|$19.00
Garlic tomato riesling broth, fennel pollen
|Arugula Salad
|$14.00
Pear, candied pecan, gorgonzola cheese, cashew dressing
|Pappardelle
|$25.00
Slow braised red wine meat ragu
More about Fort Oak Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fort Oak Restaurant
1011 Fort Stockton Dr, San Diego
|Popular items
|Duroc Pork Chop
|$47.00
black garlic sauce, coal roasted brussels sprouts & potatoes, ginger, garlic chips, herbs
|Sourdough Bread
|$10.00
house cultured butter, pacific sea salt
|Charred Caulilini
|$18.00
fermented chile aioli, shallot vinaigrette, smoked almonds, currants, herbs