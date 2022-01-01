Mission Hills bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Mission Hills

Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar

902 W Washington St, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1573 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Harley Gray Burger$15.00
Gold Canyon Angus, toasted brioche bun, frisee lettuce, tomato, onion, bleu cheese, garlic aioli, pomme frites
Pork Schnitzel$20.00
tenderized pork filet, panko breading, onion gravy, sea salt, mashed potatoes
Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine & baby kale, caesar dressing, anchovy, parmesan, crostini
More about Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar
Cardellino image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cardellino

4033 Goldfinch St, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (183 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Lamb Chop$9.00
Single Chop, salsa verde, lemon
Burrata$17.00
watercress, pickled cipollini onion, fig marmelata, sumac, focaccia
Chop Salad$15.00
provolone, salami, tomato, crouton,
chickpea, pepperoncini, pecorino,
lemon mustard vinaigrette
More about Cardellino
The Red Door | BAR by Red Door image

FRENCH FRIES

The Red Door | BAR by Red Door

741 W Washington St, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (4368 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carlsbad Mussels$19.00
Garlic tomato riesling broth, fennel pollen
Arugula Salad$14.00
Pear, candied pecan, gorgonzola cheese, cashew dressing
Pappardelle$25.00
Slow braised red wine meat ragu
More about The Red Door | BAR by Red Door
Fort Oak Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fort Oak Restaurant

1011 Fort Stockton Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (382 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Duroc Pork Chop$47.00
black garlic sauce, coal roasted brussels sprouts & potatoes, ginger, garlic chips, herbs
Sourdough Bread$10.00
house cultured butter, pacific sea salt
Charred Caulilini$18.00
fermented chile aioli, shallot vinaigrette, smoked almonds, currants, herbs
More about Fort Oak Restaurant

Mussels

