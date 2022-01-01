Burritos in Mission Hills

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mission Hills restaurants
Mission Hills restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

La Puerta

4020 Goldfinch St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ranchero Shrimp Burrito$17.00
Shrimp, Ranchero Sauce, Jack Cheese, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Crema served with Salsa La Puerta, toreado, lime, pickled onions
Pastor Burrito$16.00
Adobo Pork, Grilled Onion & Poblano Pepper, Pineapple, Guacamole & Pico de Gallo served with Salsa La Puerta, toreado, lime, pickled onions
California Burrito$17.00
Steak, Grilled Onion & Poblano Pepper, French Fries, Jack Cheese, Crema, Guacamole & Pico de Gallo served with Salsa La Puerta, toreado, lime, pickled onions
More about La Puerta
Item pic

 

Lucha Libre Taco Shop

1810 W. Washington Street, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (12984 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Veggie Burrito$8.00
Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.00
Take a guess
Light Weight Burrito Platter$105.00
• 16 burrito halves (up to 4 choices)
• Extra Add-ons Available
• Plates/Napkins/ Utensils ( upon request)
More about Lucha Libre Taco Shop

