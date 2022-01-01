Burritos in Mission Hills
La Puerta
4020 Goldfinch St, San Diego
|Ranchero Shrimp Burrito
|$17.00
Shrimp, Ranchero Sauce, Jack Cheese, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Crema served with Salsa La Puerta, toreado, lime, pickled onions
|Pastor Burrito
|$16.00
Adobo Pork, Grilled Onion & Poblano Pepper, Pineapple, Guacamole & Pico de Gallo served with Salsa La Puerta, toreado, lime, pickled onions
|California Burrito
|$17.00
Steak, Grilled Onion & Poblano Pepper, French Fries, Jack Cheese, Crema, Guacamole & Pico de Gallo served with Salsa La Puerta, toreado, lime, pickled onions