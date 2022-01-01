Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Flan in
Mission Hills
/
San Diego
/
Mission Hills
/
Flan
Mission Hills restaurants that serve flan
La Puerta
4020 Goldfinch St, San Diego
No reviews yet
Flan
$6.00
More about La Puerta
Lucha Libre Taco Shop
1810 W. Washington Street, San Diego
Avg 4.2
(12984 reviews)
Flan
$5.00
More about Lucha Libre Taco Shop
Browse other tasty dishes in Mission Hills
French Fries
Burritos
Calamari
Clams
Caesar Salad
Tacos
Veggie Burritos
Garlic Bread
More near Mission Hills to explore
North Park
Avg 4.3
(36 restaurants)
Gaslamp
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Rancho Bernardo
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Banker's Hill
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
University City
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Clairemont
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Sorrento Valley
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Scripps Ranch
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(848 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(499 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(402 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(231 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1585 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(832 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston