Mission Valley restaurants you'll love

Mission Valley restaurants
Mission Valley's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Must-try Mission Valley restaurants

Grater Grilled Cheese image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

Grater Grilled Cheese

5618 Mission Center Rd #1002, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (3478 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carnivore Grilled Cheese$11.99
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese and the Grater Hamburger Patty made with 100% Angus Beef & Caramelized Onions. Comes with your choice of spread.
Pommes Frites Side$3.50
Truffle Fries with Parmesan & Parsley. Served with our made from scratch Grater Ketchup.
Basic 5$7.99
Our Grater 5 Cheese Blend on Artisan Sourdough Bread. Comes with your choice of spread.
More about Grater Grilled Cheese
Sombrero Mexican Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (7801 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
One Item Combo$10.49
Choice of entrée, two sides and drink
Deluxe Breakfast Burrito$7.69
Choice of protein, egg, potato and cheese
Nachos Supreme-Full$12.99
choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Grater Greens image

SALADS

Grater Greens

5608 Mission Center Rd #901, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (348 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Apple Cranberry Salad$9.50
Spinach, Gala Apples, Dried Cranberries, Shaved Red Onion, Candied Pecan Clusters, Apple Cider Vinaigrette.
Recommended w/ Chicken
Spinach Quinoa$10.00
Arugula & Spinach, Quinoa Pilaf, Herb Roasted Carrots, Grilled Zucchini, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Fried Onion Petals, Apple Cider Vinaigrette.
Kale Caesar$9.50
Baby Kale & Cabbage, Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic Herb Croutons, Fried Onion Petals, Shaved Parmesan, Creamy Caesar Dressing.
Recommended w/ Chicken
More about Grater Greens
