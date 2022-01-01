Mission Valley restaurants you'll love
Mission Valley's top cuisines
Must-try Mission Valley restaurants
More about Grater Grilled Cheese
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE
Grater Grilled Cheese
5618 Mission Center Rd #1002, San Diego
|Popular items
|Carnivore Grilled Cheese
|$11.99
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese and the Grater Hamburger Patty made with 100% Angus Beef & Caramelized Onions. Comes with your choice of spread.
|Pommes Frites Side
|$3.50
Truffle Fries with Parmesan & Parsley. Served with our made from scratch Grater Ketchup.
|Basic 5
|$7.99
Our Grater 5 Cheese Blend on Artisan Sourdough Bread. Comes with your choice of spread.
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego
|Popular items
|One Item Combo
|$10.49
Choice of entrée, two sides and drink
|Deluxe Breakfast Burrito
|$7.69
Choice of protein, egg, potato and cheese
|Nachos Supreme-Full
|$12.99
choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream
More about Grater Greens
SALADS
Grater Greens
5608 Mission Center Rd #901, San Diego
|Popular items
|Apple Cranberry Salad
|$9.50
Spinach, Gala Apples, Dried Cranberries, Shaved Red Onion, Candied Pecan Clusters, Apple Cider Vinaigrette.
Recommended w/ Chicken
|Spinach Quinoa
|$10.00
Arugula & Spinach, Quinoa Pilaf, Herb Roasted Carrots, Grilled Zucchini, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Fried Onion Petals, Apple Cider Vinaigrette.
|Kale Caesar
|$9.50
Baby Kale & Cabbage, Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic Herb Croutons, Fried Onion Petals, Shaved Parmesan, Creamy Caesar Dressing.
Recommended w/ Chicken