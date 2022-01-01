Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Normal Heights restaurants you'll love

Normal Heights restaurants
Must-try Normal Heights restaurants

Jyoti-Bihanga image

FRENCH FRIES

Jyoti-Bihanga

3351 Adams Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1291 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Super Quesadilla$6.50
A whole wheat tortilla filled with jack cheese and served with a side of fresh salsa, our own refried beans and scallions.
Neatloaf$13.95
A delicious version of the original with no eggs or dairy.
Shiva Wrap$9.95
Light and satisfying. Our curry of the day wrapped with lettuce, \tvaidya mix (carrots, beets, ginger, cilantro) and tofu-tamari sauce.
Ska Bar image

TAPAS

Ska Bar

3250 Adams Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (336 reviews)
Sycamore Den image

 

Sycamore Den

3391 Adams Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (574 reviews)
