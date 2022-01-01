North Park restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try North Park restaurants

Underbelly North Park image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL • RAMEN • NOODLES

Underbelly North Park

3000 Upas St., San Diego

Avg 4 (1584 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyoza Beef$7.00
Pork Gyoza made with pork, cabbage, carrots, and served alongside with ponzu and hot mustard.
Boiled Edamame$4.00
Boiled Edamame tossed in your choice of Sea Salt, Spice Garlic, or Plain.
Farmer's Market$12.00
Miso Broccoli, Blackened Cauliflower, Roasted Carrots, Seaweed, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Porcini Mushroom Broth
More about Underbelly North Park
The Wise Ox image

 

The Wise Ox

2855 El Cajon Blvd Unit 1, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$8.99
fried egg, smokey breakfast sausage, hot sauce and honey, american cheese, crisp iceberg, house made buttery bun
Dry Aged Burger$12.99
Dry aged beef, house smoked bacon, havarti cheese, mayo & mustard, house dill pickles
Bologna Sandwich$10.99
house-smoked bologna, american cheese, mayo & mustard spread, toasted bun
More about The Wise Ox
Tajima North Park image

 

Tajima North Park

3015 Adams Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Creamy Chicken Ramen$12.50
Original creamy chicken broth, egg noodles chicken chashu, ½ ramen egg, corn, spinach, carrots, green onions, and sesame seeds *Contains dairy
Garlic Edamame$4.50
Boiled soy beans cooked with garlic and butter
Carnitas Ramen$12.50
Spicy tonkotsu chicken and pork broth, egg noodles, housemade carnitas, 1⁄2 ramen egg, radish, cilantro, diced onion, lime, and dried oregano
More about Tajima North Park
Tribute Pizza image

PIZZA

Tribute Pizza

3077 North Park Way, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kevin Mccallister$16.00
classic plain cheese pizza, with red and white checkered tablecloth tomato sauce, mozzarella, old school pizzeria herb and spice blend
sauce is our organic root vegetable marinara, with caramelized carrots, onion, and fennel, with garlic, fresh basil, and oregano.
The Bees Mode$20.00
soppressata and mike‘s hot honey, with pickled sweet peppers and ricotta, on top of a base of organic crushed tomatoes, mozzarella, and pecorino romano.
Cheese Pizza$6.00
our same high quality ingredients, for the little ones. ~9 inches round, six lil' slices.
More about Tribute Pizza
Louisiana Purchase image

FRENCH FRIES

Louisiana Purchase

2305 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1145 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Skillet$24.00
one airline chicken + mac and cheese + corn bread + chili honey glaze
Kitchen Sink Gumbo$23.00
blonde roux gumbo + roasted chicken + andouille sausage + crawfish + shrimp + crab + scoop of rice
Crawfish Garlic Parm Wings$26.00
10 pc chicken wings + garlic parmesan + crawfish + cajun fries
More about Louisiana Purchase
Rusticucina image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Rusticucina

3797 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chef Spinach & Fig Flatbread$19.00
Mascarpone, crispy prosciutto, fig ham & fresh spinach FLAT BREAD.
Pesto Siciliano$19.00
basil, parmesan, pine nuts, sun dried tomatoes & EVOO
Wild Boar Sausage$25.00
wild boar sausage, roasted tomatoes, peas, garlic & vodka cream sauce.
More about Rusticucina
Craft House- Del Mar Skydeck image

 

Craft House- Del Mar Skydeck

12841 El Camino Real, Suite 202, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
3 Cheese Mac$16.00
Signature Mac sauce made with 3 cheeses smoked Gouda, Parmesan and White Cheddar, served with a side of mixed greens.
The Hipster Grilled Cheese$15.00
Grilled Cheese, with herb roasted Shiitake Mushrooms, Black Truffle Oil, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, House Garlic Aioli, Arugula served on Rustic Sourdough
Buffalo Cauliflower$14.00
Crispy Cauliflower florets tossed in our house made calabrian chili buffalo sauce, served with house made buttermilk ranch
More about Craft House- Del Mar Skydeck
Lucha Libre North Park image

 

Lucha Libre North Park

3016 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1776 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Surfin’ California$13.95
Grilled Steak, Grilled Shrimp, Fresh Fries, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese, Avocado Slices & Secret Chipotle Sauce
Queso Taco$6.25
Grilled Crispy Cheese with choice of Steak, Chicken, or Fried Cauliflower topped with Avocado, Secret Chipotle Sauce & Queso Enchilado
Ado-Haba California$12.50
Adobada Pork, Grilled Pineapple, Fresh Fries, Sour Cream,Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo & Pineapple Habanero Sauce
More about Lucha Libre North Park
Olympic Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Olympic Cafe

2310 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1598 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro Plate$14.50
Seasoned blend of rotisseried beef and lamb, sliced to order. Served with rice pilaf, Greek salad and pita bread.
Chicken Kabob Plate$15.50
Two skewers of charbroiled marinated chicken thigh, green pepper, onion. Served with rice pilaf, Greek salad and pita bread.
1/2 Chicken$15.00
Roasted chicken finished with lemon and oregano. Choice of mashed
potatoes, rice, or french fries, Greek salad, pita
More about Olympic Cafe
Mastiff Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Mastiff Kitchen

3038 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Nugs$11.95
crispy pork belly, gochujang glaze, sesame seeds, toasted peanuts (gf)
Garlic Maple Brussels Sprouts$8.95
caramelized Brussels, garlic maple sauce, Parmesan cheese (gf / v)
Sausage Sandwich$13.95
roasted onions & peppers and/or house sauerkraut, house whole grain mustard, fresh roll. Served w/ fries or side salad.
More about Mastiff Kitchen
The Smoking Goat image

 

The Smoking Goat

3408 30th Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
12 Oz New York$44.00
duckfat truffle fries, red wine bordelaise sauce
Poached Pear Salad$13.00
Fresh Mozzarella, garlic confit, extra virgin olive oil, chives, toasted baguette
Roasted 1/2 Chicken$30.00
potato puree, vegetable melange, herbed jus
More about The Smoking Goat
North Park Beer Co. image

 

North Park Beer Co.

3038 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (385 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Infinitely Content - TDH Hazy Triple IPA$26.00
There are a lot of things in this world that fills us with content, but only one thing truly fills us with content on an infinite level. Can anyone guess what that might be? If you said our latest TDH Hazy TIPA, then you, my friend are the winner of an endless amount or shall we say an infinite amount of high fives! We are pleased to present to you "Infinitely Content" hopped with a vast amount of Citra Incognito, Citra Lupomax, Motueka, and Galaxy that are delivering limitless tasting notes of freshly squeezed lime juice, pulpy OJ, tropical mango, and purple passion fruit!
10.5% ABV
4 pack of 16 oz cans
Blurry Buds - TDH Hazy DIPA - Slice Collab$24.00
We teamed up with our buds in NorCal at Slice Beer Company to bring you our latest TDH Hazy DIPA "Blurry Buds". Hopped with a mind-bending array of Citra, Citra Cryo, Citra Incognito, Bru-1, HBC 586 and Motueka, this one is packed tight with delicious tasting notes of tropical pineapple, wild berries, juicy orange and bright lime zest. I think we can all agree that 2021 went by like a blur so grab your buds and start 2022 off the hazy way.
8.5% ABV
Price includes CRV + Sales Tax.
Lupulin Collider Batch 2 - TDH Hazy Triple IPA$26.00
We busted out the original particle accelerator to bring you "Lupulin Collider Batch 2" TDH Hazy TIPA with Citra, Nelson and Galaxy! Bursting with intense citrus and tropical aromas on the nose, this interstellar masterpiece is bombarding the taste buds with notes of fresh tangerine, tangy passion fruit and juicy peach. Like the charged particles inside the Large Hadron Collider, this one won't last long so we suggest charging up your magnets and accelerating over as fast as humanly possible.
Price includes sales tax + CRV.
10% ABV
More about North Park Beer Co.
619 Spirits North Park image

 

619 Spirits North Park

3015 Lincoln Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mussels$18.00
garlic rosemary champagne
Cesar Salad$13.00
romaine, anchovies, parmigiana grana and croutons
Wings$16.00
Choice of 619 Scorpion Pepper Buffalo Sauce, Old Bay (dry rub), house made bbq sauce, mango habanero, kitchen sink
More about 619 Spirits North Park
Juneshine image

 

Juneshine

3052 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Midnight Painkiller 6-Pack$15.00
JuneShine Midnight Painkiller is bold and flavorful featuring activated charcoal and a unique ½ upside down can design. Our dark twist on the classic painkiller tiki cocktail with charcoal, pineapple, coconut, orange, and nutmeg.
JuneShine 100 Pineapple Orange 6-pack$15.00
A refreshing remix of our original JuneShine with only 100 calories, 1g sugar, and a lower 4.2% ABV. It's light, made right and is still gluten-free, full of probiotics, and made with all real, organic fruit.
Blood Orange Mint 6-Pack$15.00
From sunset sessions to late-night antics, this dangerously drinkable flavor has become a crowd favorite for any occasion. We combined farm-fresh blood oranges from Temecula, CA and a hint of organic mint to create a tangy, yet soothing sip of sunshine. Blood oranges contain up to 40% more vitamin C than navel oranges and also boast a richer, less acidic flavor. The natural red pigment found in blood oranges is due to higher levels of anthocyanin, known for its powerful antioxidant properties. A simple dash of mint activates the tastebuds and aids in digestion.
More about Juneshine
Working Class image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Working Class

4095 30th St,, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Scrambled eggs, hash browns, diced bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado and house sauce.
El Norte$13.00
Mixed greens, pinto beans, tortilla strips, avocado, roasted corn, cheddar cheese and tomato. Served with a side of Cholula ranch.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Fried chicken breast, house slaw and pickles. Served with a side of buffalo sauce.
More about Working Class
North Park Sushi & Grill image

SUSHI

North Park Sushi & Grill

3021 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (896 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Carne Asada$16.00
grilled steak, avocado, roasted poblano peppers, topped with crispy fried onions, tapatio aioli, cilantro-lime crema, melted monterey jack cheese
The Governor$19.00
shrimp, fried fish, tampico crab salad,
yellowfin tuna, eel sauce, chipotle aioli, cilantro, radishes, roasted guajillo sauce, avocado
Chipotle Marinated Shrimp$15.00
shrimp, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese,
cilantro-lime crema, topped with tampico crab salad, roasted guajillo salsa, shaved radishes
More about North Park Sushi & Grill
Dunedin New Zealand Eats image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dunedin New Zealand Eats

3501 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1596 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
-Little Bitties$17.00
orgranic grass fed beef sliders , onion mayo, pickle relish, cheddar cheese
-Hogs n Heffers$18.00
organic grass fed beef, bacon, avocado, edam cheese, LTO
-Meso Tasty$17.50
grilled chicken, pineapple, sweet chips, swiss cheese, red pepper aioli, LTO
More about Dunedin New Zealand Eats
The Original 40 Brewery image

 

The Original 40 Brewery

3117 University Ave., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Patou's Summer Salad$12.00
Romaine, sweet corn, avocado, grape tomato, hearts of palm, cucumber, dried mint, lemon vinaigrette
Crispy Chicken Wings$12.00
served with a side of spicy buffalo sauce and ranch.
OG Burger$13.50
Lettuce, red onion, tomato, white cheddar cheese, roastd garlic aioli on baguette bun. Served with a side of house cut french fries
More about The Original 40 Brewery
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Siamo Napoli

3959 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (1956 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita$13.00
Authentic Neapolitan style pizza (Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella and basil, EVO Oil. )
Gnocchi alla Sorrentina$18.00
Potato dumpling, tomato sauce and smoked provola.
Cesar$8.00
Because, why not?
More about Siamo Napoli
Fortunate Son image

NOODLES

Fortunate Son

2943 Adams Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1094 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BEEF & BROCCOLI$13.99
Ginger, Onion, Hoisin Sauce & Sesame Oil. Does not come with Steamed Rice.
EGG ROLLS$7.99
Pork, Napa Cabbage, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Shitake Mushrooms & Sweet Soy.
STEAMED RICE$0.99
Gods gift to Orange Chicken.
More about Fortunate Son
Hawthorn Coffee image

 

Hawthorn Coffee

3019 Adams ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salted Maple Latte$5.75
Made with house made syrup
*served with a double shot
Vanilla Latte$5.75
With house made Madagascar Vanilla Bean Syrup
*Served with a double shot
Espresso$3.00
A double shot of perfectly balanced deliciousness
More about Hawthorn Coffee
One Door North image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

One Door North

3422 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4 (773 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
House-Cut Truffle Fries$11.00
House-cut French fries, parmesan cheese, truffle, salt, pepper, & chopped parsley, ketchup & grainy mustard aioli
Burger & Fries$18.00
1/2 pound burger, lettuce, tomato, roasted onion, pickles, cheddar cheese, comeback sauce (mayo based)
Fennel Sausage & Mushroom Flatbread$19.00
House-made fennel seed pork sausage, roasted pasilla peppers, roasted cremini mushrooms, red onions, Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella cheese
More about One Door North
Cori Trattoria Pastificio image

 

Cori Trattoria Pastificio

2977 Upas Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PAPPARDELLE ai funghi$19.50
Buckwheat Pappardelle, Sauteed with Daily Chef Mushoorms Selection, Pecorino, Fresh Herbs
LASAGNA Tradizionale$21.00
Traditional Lasagna, slow braised meat sauce, beschemel, parmigiano
BIGOLI alle POLPETTE$23.00
Bucatini pasta, sautéed with slow braised beef and veal Meatballs. Parmigiano
More about Cori Trattoria Pastificio
Modern Times [North Park] image

 

Modern Times [North Park]

3000 Upas Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MAC N CHEESE$6.00
SHELLS • CHAO CHESSE • ADD-ONS AVAILABLE | 100% plant-based
CLASSIC MUNCHWRAP$14.00
SEASONED IMPOSSIBLE TACO MIX • CHEESE SAUCE • CREAMY CHIPOTLE SAUCE • CRISPY CORN TORTILLA • SHREDDED LETTUCE • PICO • CASHEW SOUR CREAM • WRAPPED & GRILLED IN A FLOUR TORTILLA |
100% plant based.
THROWBACK SLIDER$7.00
SMASHED IMPOSSIBLE PATTY • CHAO CHEESE • YELLOW MUSTARD • KETCHUP • PICKLE • MINCED ONION • BUTTER STEAMED BUN |
100% plant based.
More about Modern Times [North Park]
Verbena Kitchen North Park image

 

Verbena Kitchen North Park

3043 University Ave, San DIego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SD Fruit$4.00
More about Verbena Kitchen North Park
Gelati and Peccati image

 

Gelati and Peccati

3066 B University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pizza for 2$19.00
Includes a soup of the day or salad, and half pint of gelato. Some additional charges may apply.
More about Gelati and Peccati
Waypoint Public image

 

Waypoint Public

3794 30th St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Waypoint Public
Restaurant banner

 

Craft House North Park

4101 30th st suite c, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
3 Cheese Mac$13.00
Smoked Gouda, Parmesan and White Cheddar Cheese
Monster Salad$11.95
Romaine, Mixed Lettuce, Mini Heirloom Tomatoes, Pepitas, Tortilla Strip, Chipotle Aioli, Avocado, Queso Fresco, with Jalapeño-Cilantro Vinaigrette.
Buffalo Cauliflower$8.95
Crispy Cauliflower tossed in our house made Calabrian chili Buffalo sauce
More about Craft House North Park
Restaurant banner

TACOS

City Tacos

3028 university ave, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2913 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CARNE ASADA$4.35
More about City Tacos

