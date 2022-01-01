North Park restaurants you'll love
North Park's top cuisines
Must-try North Park restaurants
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL • RAMEN • NOODLES
Underbelly North Park
3000 Upas St., San Diego
|Popular items
|Gyoza Beef
|$7.00
Pork Gyoza made with pork, cabbage, carrots, and served alongside with ponzu and hot mustard.
|Boiled Edamame
|$4.00
Boiled Edamame tossed in your choice of Sea Salt, Spice Garlic, or Plain.
|Farmer's Market
|$12.00
Miso Broccoli, Blackened Cauliflower, Roasted Carrots, Seaweed, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Porcini Mushroom Broth
The Wise Ox
2855 El Cajon Blvd Unit 1, San Diego
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.99
fried egg, smokey breakfast sausage, hot sauce and honey, american cheese, crisp iceberg, house made buttery bun
|Dry Aged Burger
|$12.99
Dry aged beef, house smoked bacon, havarti cheese, mayo & mustard, house dill pickles
|Bologna Sandwich
|$10.99
house-smoked bologna, american cheese, mayo & mustard spread, toasted bun
Tajima North Park
3015 Adams Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Creamy Chicken Ramen
|$12.50
Original creamy chicken broth, egg noodles chicken chashu, ½ ramen egg, corn, spinach, carrots, green onions, and sesame seeds *Contains dairy
|Garlic Edamame
|$4.50
Boiled soy beans cooked with garlic and butter
|Carnitas Ramen
|$12.50
Spicy tonkotsu chicken and pork broth, egg noodles, housemade carnitas, 1⁄2 ramen egg, radish, cilantro, diced onion, lime, and dried oregano
PIZZA
Tribute Pizza
3077 North Park Way, San Diego
|Popular items
|Kevin Mccallister
|$16.00
classic plain cheese pizza, with red and white checkered tablecloth tomato sauce, mozzarella, old school pizzeria herb and spice blend
sauce is our organic root vegetable marinara, with caramelized carrots, onion, and fennel, with garlic, fresh basil, and oregano.
|The Bees Mode
|$20.00
soppressata and mike‘s hot honey, with pickled sweet peppers and ricotta, on top of a base of organic crushed tomatoes, mozzarella, and pecorino romano.
|Cheese Pizza
|$6.00
our same high quality ingredients, for the little ones. ~9 inches round, six lil' slices.
FRENCH FRIES
Louisiana Purchase
2305 University Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Spicy Chicken Skillet
|$24.00
one airline chicken + mac and cheese + corn bread + chili honey glaze
|Kitchen Sink Gumbo
|$23.00
blonde roux gumbo + roasted chicken + andouille sausage + crawfish + shrimp + crab + scoop of rice
|Crawfish Garlic Parm Wings
|$26.00
10 pc chicken wings + garlic parmesan + crawfish + cajun fries
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Rusticucina
3797 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Chef Spinach & Fig Flatbread
|$19.00
Mascarpone, crispy prosciutto, fig ham & fresh spinach FLAT BREAD.
|Pesto Siciliano
|$19.00
basil, parmesan, pine nuts, sun dried tomatoes & EVOO
|Wild Boar Sausage
|$25.00
wild boar sausage, roasted tomatoes, peas, garlic & vodka cream sauce.
Craft House- Del Mar Skydeck
12841 El Camino Real, Suite 202, San Diego
|Popular items
|3 Cheese Mac
|$16.00
Signature Mac sauce made with 3 cheeses smoked Gouda, Parmesan and White Cheddar, served with a side of mixed greens.
|The Hipster Grilled Cheese
|$15.00
Grilled Cheese, with herb roasted Shiitake Mushrooms, Black Truffle Oil, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, House Garlic Aioli, Arugula served on Rustic Sourdough
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$14.00
Crispy Cauliflower florets tossed in our house made calabrian chili buffalo sauce, served with house made buttermilk ranch
Lucha Libre North Park
3016 University Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Surfin’ California
|$13.95
Grilled Steak, Grilled Shrimp, Fresh Fries, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese, Avocado Slices & Secret Chipotle Sauce
|Queso Taco
|$6.25
Grilled Crispy Cheese with choice of Steak, Chicken, or Fried Cauliflower topped with Avocado, Secret Chipotle Sauce & Queso Enchilado
|Ado-Haba California
|$12.50
Adobada Pork, Grilled Pineapple, Fresh Fries, Sour Cream,Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo & Pineapple Habanero Sauce
SANDWICHES
Olympic Cafe
2310 University Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Gyro Plate
|$14.50
Seasoned blend of rotisseried beef and lamb, sliced to order. Served with rice pilaf, Greek salad and pita bread.
|Chicken Kabob Plate
|$15.50
Two skewers of charbroiled marinated chicken thigh, green pepper, onion. Served with rice pilaf, Greek salad and pita bread.
|1/2 Chicken
|$15.00
Roasted chicken finished with lemon and oregano. Choice of mashed
potatoes, rice, or french fries, Greek salad, pita
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Mastiff Kitchen
3038 University Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Pork Nugs
|$11.95
crispy pork belly, gochujang glaze, sesame seeds, toasted peanuts (gf)
|Garlic Maple Brussels Sprouts
|$8.95
caramelized Brussels, garlic maple sauce, Parmesan cheese (gf / v)
|Sausage Sandwich
|$13.95
roasted onions & peppers and/or house sauerkraut, house whole grain mustard, fresh roll. Served w/ fries or side salad.
The Smoking Goat
3408 30th Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|12 Oz New York
|$44.00
duckfat truffle fries, red wine bordelaise sauce
|Poached Pear Salad
|$13.00
Fresh Mozzarella, garlic confit, extra virgin olive oil, chives, toasted baguette
|Roasted 1/2 Chicken
|$30.00
potato puree, vegetable melange, herbed jus
North Park Beer Co.
3038 University Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Infinitely Content - TDH Hazy Triple IPA
|$26.00
There are a lot of things in this world that fills us with content, but only one thing truly fills us with content on an infinite level. Can anyone guess what that might be? If you said our latest TDH Hazy TIPA, then you, my friend are the winner of an endless amount or shall we say an infinite amount of high fives! We are pleased to present to you "Infinitely Content" hopped with a vast amount of Citra Incognito, Citra Lupomax, Motueka, and Galaxy that are delivering limitless tasting notes of freshly squeezed lime juice, pulpy OJ, tropical mango, and purple passion fruit!
10.5% ABV
4 pack of 16 oz cans
|Blurry Buds - TDH Hazy DIPA - Slice Collab
|$24.00
We teamed up with our buds in NorCal at Slice Beer Company to bring you our latest TDH Hazy DIPA "Blurry Buds". Hopped with a mind-bending array of Citra, Citra Cryo, Citra Incognito, Bru-1, HBC 586 and Motueka, this one is packed tight with delicious tasting notes of tropical pineapple, wild berries, juicy orange and bright lime zest. I think we can all agree that 2021 went by like a blur so grab your buds and start 2022 off the hazy way.
8.5% ABV
Price includes CRV + Sales Tax.
|Lupulin Collider Batch 2 - TDH Hazy Triple IPA
|$26.00
We busted out the original particle accelerator to bring you "Lupulin Collider Batch 2" TDH Hazy TIPA with Citra, Nelson and Galaxy! Bursting with intense citrus and tropical aromas on the nose, this interstellar masterpiece is bombarding the taste buds with notes of fresh tangerine, tangy passion fruit and juicy peach. Like the charged particles inside the Large Hadron Collider, this one won't last long so we suggest charging up your magnets and accelerating over as fast as humanly possible.
Price includes sales tax + CRV.
10% ABV
619 Spirits North Park
3015 Lincoln Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Mussels
|$18.00
garlic rosemary champagne
|Cesar Salad
|$13.00
romaine, anchovies, parmigiana grana and croutons
|Wings
|$16.00
Choice of 619 Scorpion Pepper Buffalo Sauce, Old Bay (dry rub), house made bbq sauce, mango habanero, kitchen sink
Juneshine
3052 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Midnight Painkiller 6-Pack
|$15.00
JuneShine Midnight Painkiller is bold and flavorful featuring activated charcoal and a unique ½ upside down can design. Our dark twist on the classic painkiller tiki cocktail with charcoal, pineapple, coconut, orange, and nutmeg.
|JuneShine 100 Pineapple Orange 6-pack
|$15.00
A refreshing remix of our original JuneShine with only 100 calories, 1g sugar, and a lower 4.2% ABV. It's light, made right and is still gluten-free, full of probiotics, and made with all real, organic fruit.
|Blood Orange Mint 6-Pack
|$15.00
From sunset sessions to late-night antics, this dangerously drinkable flavor has become a crowd favorite for any occasion. We combined farm-fresh blood oranges from Temecula, CA and a hint of organic mint to create a tangy, yet soothing sip of sunshine. Blood oranges contain up to 40% more vitamin C than navel oranges and also boast a richer, less acidic flavor. The natural red pigment found in blood oranges is due to higher levels of anthocyanin, known for its powerful antioxidant properties. A simple dash of mint activates the tastebuds and aids in digestion.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Working Class
4095 30th St,, San Diego
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Scrambled eggs, hash browns, diced bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado and house sauce.
|El Norte
|$13.00
Mixed greens, pinto beans, tortilla strips, avocado, roasted corn, cheddar cheese and tomato. Served with a side of Cholula ranch.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Fried chicken breast, house slaw and pickles. Served with a side of buffalo sauce.
SUSHI
North Park Sushi & Grill
3021 University Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Carne Asada
|$16.00
grilled steak, avocado, roasted poblano peppers, topped with crispy fried onions, tapatio aioli, cilantro-lime crema, melted monterey jack cheese
|The Governor
|$19.00
shrimp, fried fish, tampico crab salad,
yellowfin tuna, eel sauce, chipotle aioli, cilantro, radishes, roasted guajillo sauce, avocado
|Chipotle Marinated Shrimp
|$15.00
shrimp, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese,
cilantro-lime crema, topped with tampico crab salad, roasted guajillo salsa, shaved radishes
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dunedin New Zealand Eats
3501 30th St, San Diego
|Popular items
|-Little Bitties
|$17.00
orgranic grass fed beef sliders , onion mayo, pickle relish, cheddar cheese
|-Hogs n Heffers
|$18.00
organic grass fed beef, bacon, avocado, edam cheese, LTO
|-Meso Tasty
|$17.50
grilled chicken, pineapple, sweet chips, swiss cheese, red pepper aioli, LTO
The Original 40 Brewery
3117 University Ave., San Diego
|Popular items
|Patou's Summer Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, sweet corn, avocado, grape tomato, hearts of palm, cucumber, dried mint, lemon vinaigrette
|Crispy Chicken Wings
|$12.00
served with a side of spicy buffalo sauce and ranch.
|OG Burger
|$13.50
Lettuce, red onion, tomato, white cheddar cheese, roastd garlic aioli on baguette bun. Served with a side of house cut french fries
PIZZA • PASTA
Siamo Napoli
3959 30th St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$13.00
Authentic Neapolitan style pizza (Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella and basil, EVO Oil. )
|Gnocchi alla Sorrentina
|$18.00
Potato dumpling, tomato sauce and smoked provola.
|Cesar
|$8.00
Because, why not?
NOODLES
Fortunate Son
2943 Adams Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|BEEF & BROCCOLI
|$13.99
Ginger, Onion, Hoisin Sauce & Sesame Oil. Does not come with Steamed Rice.
|EGG ROLLS
|$7.99
Pork, Napa Cabbage, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Shitake Mushrooms & Sweet Soy.
|STEAMED RICE
|$0.99
Gods gift to Orange Chicken.
Hawthorn Coffee
3019 Adams ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Salted Maple Latte
|$5.75
Made with house made syrup
*served with a double shot
|Vanilla Latte
|$5.75
With house made Madagascar Vanilla Bean Syrup
*Served with a double shot
|Espresso
|$3.00
A double shot of perfectly balanced deliciousness
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
One Door North
3422 30th St, San Diego
|Popular items
|House-Cut Truffle Fries
|$11.00
House-cut French fries, parmesan cheese, truffle, salt, pepper, & chopped parsley, ketchup & grainy mustard aioli
|Burger & Fries
|$18.00
1/2 pound burger, lettuce, tomato, roasted onion, pickles, cheddar cheese, comeback sauce (mayo based)
|Fennel Sausage & Mushroom Flatbread
|$19.00
House-made fennel seed pork sausage, roasted pasilla peppers, roasted cremini mushrooms, red onions, Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella cheese
Cori Trattoria Pastificio
2977 Upas Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|PAPPARDELLE ai funghi
|$19.50
Buckwheat Pappardelle, Sauteed with Daily Chef Mushoorms Selection, Pecorino, Fresh Herbs
|LASAGNA Tradizionale
|$21.00
Traditional Lasagna, slow braised meat sauce, beschemel, parmigiano
|BIGOLI alle POLPETTE
|$23.00
Bucatini pasta, sautéed with slow braised beef and veal Meatballs. Parmigiano
Modern Times [North Park]
3000 Upas Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|MAC N CHEESE
|$6.00
SHELLS • CHAO CHESSE • ADD-ONS AVAILABLE | 100% plant-based
|CLASSIC MUNCHWRAP
|$14.00
SEASONED IMPOSSIBLE TACO MIX • CHEESE SAUCE • CREAMY CHIPOTLE SAUCE • CRISPY CORN TORTILLA • SHREDDED LETTUCE • PICO • CASHEW SOUR CREAM • WRAPPED & GRILLED IN A FLOUR TORTILLA |
100% plant based.
|THROWBACK SLIDER
|$7.00
SMASHED IMPOSSIBLE PATTY • CHAO CHEESE • YELLOW MUSTARD • KETCHUP • PICKLE • MINCED ONION • BUTTER STEAMED BUN |
100% plant based.
Verbena Kitchen North Park
3043 University Ave, San DIego
|Popular items
|SD Fruit
|$4.00
Gelati and Peccati
3066 B University Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Pizza for 2
|$19.00
Includes a soup of the day or salad, and half pint of gelato. Some additional charges may apply.
Craft House North Park
4101 30th st suite c, san diego
|Popular items
|3 Cheese Mac
|$13.00
Smoked Gouda, Parmesan and White Cheddar Cheese
|Monster Salad
|$11.95
Romaine, Mixed Lettuce, Mini Heirloom Tomatoes, Pepitas, Tortilla Strip, Chipotle Aioli, Avocado, Queso Fresco, with Jalapeño-Cilantro Vinaigrette.
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$8.95
Crispy Cauliflower tossed in our house made Calabrian chili Buffalo sauce