North Park American restaurants you'll love

More about Mastiff Kitchen
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Mastiff Kitchen
3038 University Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Pork Nugs
|$11.95
crispy pork belly, gochujang glaze, sesame seeds, toasted peanuts (gf)
|Garlic Maple Brussels Sprouts
|$8.95
caramelized Brussels, garlic maple sauce, Parmesan cheese (gf / v)
|Sausage Sandwich
|$13.95
roasted onions & peppers and/or house sauerkraut, house whole grain mustard, fresh roll. Served w/ fries or side salad.
More about The Smoking Goat
The Smoking Goat
3408 30th Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|12 Oz New York
|$44.00
duckfat truffle fries, red wine bordelaise sauce
|Poached Pear Salad
|$13.00
Fresh Mozzarella, garlic confit, extra virgin olive oil, chives, toasted baguette
|Roasted 1/2 Chicken
|$30.00
potato puree, vegetable melange, herbed jus
More about Working Class
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Working Class
4095 30th St,, San Diego
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Scrambled eggs, hash browns, diced bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado and house sauce.
|El Norte
|$13.00
Mixed greens, pinto beans, tortilla strips, avocado, roasted corn, cheddar cheese and tomato. Served with a side of Cholula ranch.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Fried chicken breast, house slaw and pickles. Served with a side of buffalo sauce.
More about Dunedin New Zealand Eats
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dunedin New Zealand Eats
3501 30th St, San Diego
|Popular items
|-Little Bitties
|$17.00
orgranic grass fed beef sliders , onion mayo, pickle relish, cheddar cheese
|-Hogs n Heffers
|$18.00
organic grass fed beef, bacon, avocado, edam cheese, LTO
|-Meso Tasty
|$17.50
grilled chicken, pineapple, sweet chips, swiss cheese, red pepper aioli, LTO
More about One Door North
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
One Door North
3422 30th St, San Diego
|Popular items
|House-Cut Truffle Fries
|$11.00
House-cut French fries, parmesan cheese, truffle, salt, pepper, & chopped parsley, ketchup & grainy mustard aioli
|Burger & Fries
|$18.00
1/2 pound burger, lettuce, tomato, roasted onion, pickles, cheddar cheese, comeback sauce (mayo based)
|Fennel Sausage & Mushroom Flatbread
|$19.00
House-made fennel seed pork sausage, roasted pasilla peppers, roasted cremini mushrooms, red onions, Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella cheese