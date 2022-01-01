North Park American restaurants you'll love

North Park restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in North Park

Mastiff Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Mastiff Kitchen

3038 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Nugs$11.95
crispy pork belly, gochujang glaze, sesame seeds, toasted peanuts (gf)
Garlic Maple Brussels Sprouts$8.95
caramelized Brussels, garlic maple sauce, Parmesan cheese (gf / v)
Sausage Sandwich$13.95
roasted onions & peppers and/or house sauerkraut, house whole grain mustard, fresh roll. Served w/ fries or side salad.
The Smoking Goat image

 

The Smoking Goat

3408 30th Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
12 Oz New York$44.00
duckfat truffle fries, red wine bordelaise sauce
Poached Pear Salad$13.00
Fresh Mozzarella, garlic confit, extra virgin olive oil, chives, toasted baguette
Roasted 1/2 Chicken$30.00
potato puree, vegetable melange, herbed jus
Working Class image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Working Class

4095 30th St,, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Scrambled eggs, hash browns, diced bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado and house sauce.
El Norte$13.00
Mixed greens, pinto beans, tortilla strips, avocado, roasted corn, cheddar cheese and tomato. Served with a side of Cholula ranch.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Fried chicken breast, house slaw and pickles. Served with a side of buffalo sauce.
Dunedin New Zealand Eats image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dunedin New Zealand Eats

3501 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1596 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
-Little Bitties$17.00
orgranic grass fed beef sliders , onion mayo, pickle relish, cheddar cheese
-Hogs n Heffers$18.00
organic grass fed beef, bacon, avocado, edam cheese, LTO
-Meso Tasty$17.50
grilled chicken, pineapple, sweet chips, swiss cheese, red pepper aioli, LTO
One Door North image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

One Door North

3422 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4 (773 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
House-Cut Truffle Fries$11.00
House-cut French fries, parmesan cheese, truffle, salt, pepper, & chopped parsley, ketchup & grainy mustard aioli
Burger & Fries$18.00
1/2 pound burger, lettuce, tomato, roasted onion, pickles, cheddar cheese, comeback sauce (mayo based)
Fennel Sausage & Mushroom Flatbread$19.00
House-made fennel seed pork sausage, roasted pasilla peppers, roasted cremini mushrooms, red onions, Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella cheese
Verbena Kitchen North Park image

 

Verbena Kitchen North Park

3043 University Ave, San DIego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SD Fruit$4.00
