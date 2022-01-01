North Park bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in North Park

Underbelly North Park image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL • RAMEN • NOODLES

Underbelly North Park

3000 Upas St., San Diego

Avg 4 (1584 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyoza Beef$7.00
Pork Gyoza made with pork, cabbage, carrots, and served alongside with ponzu and hot mustard.
Boiled Edamame$4.00
Boiled Edamame tossed in your choice of Sea Salt, Spice Garlic, or Plain.
Farmer's Market$12.00
Miso Broccoli, Blackened Cauliflower, Roasted Carrots, Seaweed, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Porcini Mushroom Broth
More about Underbelly North Park
Louisiana Purchase image

FRENCH FRIES

Louisiana Purchase

2305 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1145 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Skillet$24.00
one airline chicken + mac and cheese + corn bread + chili honey glaze
Kitchen Sink Gumbo$23.00
blonde roux gumbo + roasted chicken + andouille sausage + crawfish + shrimp + crab + scoop of rice
Crawfish Garlic Parm Wings$26.00
10 pc chicken wings + garlic parmesan + crawfish + cajun fries
More about Louisiana Purchase
Rusticucina image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Rusticucina

3797 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chef Spinach & Fig Flatbread$19.00
Mascarpone, crispy prosciutto, fig ham & fresh spinach FLAT BREAD.
Pesto Siciliano$19.00
basil, parmesan, pine nuts, sun dried tomatoes & EVOO
Wild Boar Sausage$25.00
wild boar sausage, roasted tomatoes, peas, garlic & vodka cream sauce.
More about Rusticucina
The Smoking Goat image

 

The Smoking Goat

3408 30th Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
12 Oz New York$44.00
duckfat truffle fries, red wine bordelaise sauce
Poached Pear Salad$13.00
Fresh Mozzarella, garlic confit, extra virgin olive oil, chives, toasted baguette
Roasted 1/2 Chicken$30.00
potato puree, vegetable melange, herbed jus
More about The Smoking Goat
619 Spirits North Park image

 

619 Spirits North Park

3015 Lincoln Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mussels$18.00
garlic rosemary champagne
Cesar Salad$13.00
romaine, anchovies, parmigiana grana and croutons
Wings$16.00
Choice of 619 Scorpion Pepper Buffalo Sauce, Old Bay (dry rub), house made bbq sauce, mango habanero, kitchen sink
More about 619 Spirits North Park
Working Class image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Working Class

4095 30th St,, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Scrambled eggs, hash browns, diced bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado and house sauce.
El Norte$13.00
Mixed greens, pinto beans, tortilla strips, avocado, roasted corn, cheddar cheese and tomato. Served with a side of Cholula ranch.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Fried chicken breast, house slaw and pickles. Served with a side of buffalo sauce.
More about Working Class
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Siamo Napoli

3959 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (1956 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita$13.00
Authentic Neapolitan style pizza (Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella and basil, EVO Oil. )
Gnocchi alla Sorrentina$18.00
Potato dumpling, tomato sauce and smoked provola.
Cesar$8.00
Because, why not?
More about Siamo Napoli
One Door North image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

One Door North

3422 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4 (773 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
House-Cut Truffle Fries$11.00
House-cut French fries, parmesan cheese, truffle, salt, pepper, & chopped parsley, ketchup & grainy mustard aioli
Burger & Fries$18.00
1/2 pound burger, lettuce, tomato, roasted onion, pickles, cheddar cheese, comeback sauce (mayo based)
Fennel Sausage & Mushroom Flatbread$19.00
House-made fennel seed pork sausage, roasted pasilla peppers, roasted cremini mushrooms, red onions, Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella cheese
More about One Door North
Cori Trattoria Pastificio image

 

Cori Trattoria Pastificio

2977 Upas Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PAPPARDELLE ai funghi$19.50
Buckwheat Pappardelle, Sauteed with Daily Chef Mushoorms Selection, Pecorino, Fresh Herbs
LASAGNA Tradizionale$21.00
Traditional Lasagna, slow braised meat sauce, beschemel, parmigiano
BIGOLI alle POLPETTE$23.00
Bucatini pasta, sautéed with slow braised beef and veal Meatballs. Parmigiano
More about Cori Trattoria Pastificio
Waypoint Public image

 

Waypoint Public

3794 30th St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Waypoint Public

