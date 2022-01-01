North Park bars & lounges you'll love
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL • RAMEN • NOODLES
Underbelly North Park
3000 Upas St., San Diego
|Gyoza Beef
|$7.00
Pork Gyoza made with pork, cabbage, carrots, and served alongside with ponzu and hot mustard.
|Boiled Edamame
|$4.00
Boiled Edamame tossed in your choice of Sea Salt, Spice Garlic, or Plain.
|Farmer's Market
|$12.00
Miso Broccoli, Blackened Cauliflower, Roasted Carrots, Seaweed, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Porcini Mushroom Broth
FRENCH FRIES
Louisiana Purchase
2305 University Ave, San Diego
|Spicy Chicken Skillet
|$24.00
one airline chicken + mac and cheese + corn bread + chili honey glaze
|Kitchen Sink Gumbo
|$23.00
blonde roux gumbo + roasted chicken + andouille sausage + crawfish + shrimp + crab + scoop of rice
|Crawfish Garlic Parm Wings
|$26.00
10 pc chicken wings + garlic parmesan + crawfish + cajun fries
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Rusticucina
3797 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Chef Spinach & Fig Flatbread
|$19.00
Mascarpone, crispy prosciutto, fig ham & fresh spinach FLAT BREAD.
|Pesto Siciliano
|$19.00
basil, parmesan, pine nuts, sun dried tomatoes & EVOO
|Wild Boar Sausage
|$25.00
wild boar sausage, roasted tomatoes, peas, garlic & vodka cream sauce.
The Smoking Goat
3408 30th Street, San Diego
|12 Oz New York
|$44.00
duckfat truffle fries, red wine bordelaise sauce
|Poached Pear Salad
|$13.00
Fresh Mozzarella, garlic confit, extra virgin olive oil, chives, toasted baguette
|Roasted 1/2 Chicken
|$30.00
potato puree, vegetable melange, herbed jus
619 Spirits North Park
3015 Lincoln Ave, San Diego
|Mussels
|$18.00
garlic rosemary champagne
|Cesar Salad
|$13.00
romaine, anchovies, parmigiana grana and croutons
|Wings
|$16.00
Choice of 619 Scorpion Pepper Buffalo Sauce, Old Bay (dry rub), house made bbq sauce, mango habanero, kitchen sink
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Working Class
4095 30th St,, San Diego
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Scrambled eggs, hash browns, diced bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado and house sauce.
|El Norte
|$13.00
Mixed greens, pinto beans, tortilla strips, avocado, roasted corn, cheddar cheese and tomato. Served with a side of Cholula ranch.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Fried chicken breast, house slaw and pickles. Served with a side of buffalo sauce.
PIZZA • PASTA
Siamo Napoli
3959 30th St, San Diego
|Margherita
|$13.00
Authentic Neapolitan style pizza (Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella and basil, EVO Oil. )
|Gnocchi alla Sorrentina
|$18.00
Potato dumpling, tomato sauce and smoked provola.
|Cesar
|$8.00
Because, why not?
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
One Door North
3422 30th St, San Diego
|House-Cut Truffle Fries
|$11.00
House-cut French fries, parmesan cheese, truffle, salt, pepper, & chopped parsley, ketchup & grainy mustard aioli
|Burger & Fries
|$18.00
1/2 pound burger, lettuce, tomato, roasted onion, pickles, cheddar cheese, comeback sauce (mayo based)
|Fennel Sausage & Mushroom Flatbread
|$19.00
House-made fennel seed pork sausage, roasted pasilla peppers, roasted cremini mushrooms, red onions, Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella cheese
Cori Trattoria Pastificio
2977 Upas Street, San Diego
|PAPPARDELLE ai funghi
|$19.50
Buckwheat Pappardelle, Sauteed with Daily Chef Mushoorms Selection, Pecorino, Fresh Herbs
|LASAGNA Tradizionale
|$21.00
Traditional Lasagna, slow braised meat sauce, beschemel, parmigiano
|BIGOLI alle POLPETTE
|$23.00
Bucatini pasta, sautéed with slow braised beef and veal Meatballs. Parmigiano