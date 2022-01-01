North Park brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Must-try brewpubs & breweries in North Park

North Park Beer Co. image

 

North Park Beer Co.

3038 University Ave, San Diego

Infinitely Content - TDH Hazy Triple IPA$26.00
There are a lot of things in this world that fills us with content, but only one thing truly fills us with content on an infinite level. Can anyone guess what that might be? If you said our latest TDH Hazy TIPA, then you, my friend are the winner of an endless amount or shall we say an infinite amount of high fives! We are pleased to present to you "Infinitely Content" hopped with a vast amount of Citra Incognito, Citra Lupomax, Motueka, and Galaxy that are delivering limitless tasting notes of freshly squeezed lime juice, pulpy OJ, tropical mango, and purple passion fruit!
10.5% ABV
4 pack of 16 oz cans
Blurry Buds - TDH Hazy DIPA - Slice Collab$24.00
We teamed up with our buds in NorCal at Slice Beer Company to bring you our latest TDH Hazy DIPA "Blurry Buds". Hopped with a mind-bending array of Citra, Citra Cryo, Citra Incognito, Bru-1, HBC 586 and Motueka, this one is packed tight with delicious tasting notes of tropical pineapple, wild berries, juicy orange and bright lime zest. I think we can all agree that 2021 went by like a blur so grab your buds and start 2022 off the hazy way.
8.5% ABV
Price includes CRV + Sales Tax.
Lupulin Collider Batch 2 - TDH Hazy Triple IPA$26.00
We busted out the original particle accelerator to bring you "Lupulin Collider Batch 2" TDH Hazy TIPA with Citra, Nelson and Galaxy! Bursting with intense citrus and tropical aromas on the nose, this interstellar masterpiece is bombarding the taste buds with notes of fresh tangerine, tangy passion fruit and juicy peach. Like the charged particles inside the Large Hadron Collider, this one won't last long so we suggest charging up your magnets and accelerating over as fast as humanly possible.
Price includes sales tax + CRV.
10% ABV
Juneshine image

 

Juneshine

3052 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

Midnight Painkiller 6-Pack$15.00
JuneShine Midnight Painkiller is bold and flavorful featuring activated charcoal and a unique ½ upside down can design. Our dark twist on the classic painkiller tiki cocktail with charcoal, pineapple, coconut, orange, and nutmeg.
JuneShine 100 Pineapple Orange 6-pack$15.00
A refreshing remix of our original JuneShine with only 100 calories, 1g sugar, and a lower 4.2% ABV. It's light, made right and is still gluten-free, full of probiotics, and made with all real, organic fruit.
Blood Orange Mint 6-Pack$15.00
From sunset sessions to late-night antics, this dangerously drinkable flavor has become a crowd favorite for any occasion. We combined farm-fresh blood oranges from Temecula, CA and a hint of organic mint to create a tangy, yet soothing sip of sunshine. Blood oranges contain up to 40% more vitamin C than navel oranges and also boast a richer, less acidic flavor. The natural red pigment found in blood oranges is due to higher levels of anthocyanin, known for its powerful antioxidant properties. A simple dash of mint activates the tastebuds and aids in digestion.
The Original 40 Brewery image

 

The Original 40 Brewery

3117 University Ave., San Diego

Patou's Summer Salad$12.00
Romaine, sweet corn, avocado, grape tomato, hearts of palm, cucumber, dried mint, lemon vinaigrette
Crispy Chicken Wings$12.00
served with a side of spicy buffalo sauce and ranch.
OG Burger$13.50
Lettuce, red onion, tomato, white cheddar cheese, roastd garlic aioli on baguette bun. Served with a side of house cut french fries
Modern Times [North Park] image

 

Modern Times [North Park]

3000 Upas Street, San Diego

MAC N CHEESE$6.00
SHELLS • CHAO CHESSE • ADD-ONS AVAILABLE | 100% plant-based
CLASSIC MUNCHWRAP$14.00
SEASONED IMPOSSIBLE TACO MIX • CHEESE SAUCE • CREAMY CHIPOTLE SAUCE • CRISPY CORN TORTILLA • SHREDDED LETTUCE • PICO • CASHEW SOUR CREAM • WRAPPED & GRILLED IN A FLOUR TORTILLA |
100% plant based.
THROWBACK SLIDER$7.00
SMASHED IMPOSSIBLE PATTY • CHAO CHEESE • YELLOW MUSTARD • KETCHUP • PICKLE • MINCED ONION • BUTTER STEAMED BUN |
100% plant based.
