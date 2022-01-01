North Park burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in North Park
Craft House- Del Mar Skydeck
12841 El Camino Real, Suite 202, San Diego
|Popular items
|3 Cheese Mac
|$16.00
Signature Mac sauce made with 3 cheeses smoked Gouda, Parmesan and White Cheddar, served with a side of mixed greens.
|The Hipster Grilled Cheese
|$15.00
Grilled Cheese, with herb roasted Shiitake Mushrooms, Black Truffle Oil, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, House Garlic Aioli, Arugula served on Rustic Sourdough
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$14.00
Crispy Cauliflower florets tossed in our house made calabrian chili buffalo sauce, served with house made buttermilk ranch
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dunedin New Zealand Eats
3501 30th St, San Diego
|Popular items
|-Little Bitties
|$17.00
orgranic grass fed beef sliders , onion mayo, pickle relish, cheddar cheese
|-Hogs n Heffers
|$18.00
organic grass fed beef, bacon, avocado, edam cheese, LTO
|-Meso Tasty
|$17.50
grilled chicken, pineapple, sweet chips, swiss cheese, red pepper aioli, LTO
Craft House North Park
4101 30th st suite c, san diego
|Popular items
|3 Cheese Mac
|$13.00
Smoked Gouda, Parmesan and White Cheddar Cheese
|Monster Salad
|$11.95
Romaine, Mixed Lettuce, Mini Heirloom Tomatoes, Pepitas, Tortilla Strip, Chipotle Aioli, Avocado, Queso Fresco, with Jalapeño-Cilantro Vinaigrette.
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$8.95
Crispy Cauliflower tossed in our house made Calabrian chili Buffalo sauce