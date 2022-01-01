North Park burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in North Park

Craft House- Del Mar Skydeck image

 

Craft House- Del Mar Skydeck

12841 El Camino Real, Suite 202, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
3 Cheese Mac$16.00
Signature Mac sauce made with 3 cheeses smoked Gouda, Parmesan and White Cheddar, served with a side of mixed greens.
The Hipster Grilled Cheese$15.00
Grilled Cheese, with herb roasted Shiitake Mushrooms, Black Truffle Oil, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, House Garlic Aioli, Arugula served on Rustic Sourdough
Buffalo Cauliflower$14.00
Crispy Cauliflower florets tossed in our house made calabrian chili buffalo sauce, served with house made buttermilk ranch
Dunedin New Zealand Eats image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dunedin New Zealand Eats

3501 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1596 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
-Little Bitties$17.00
orgranic grass fed beef sliders , onion mayo, pickle relish, cheddar cheese
-Hogs n Heffers$18.00
organic grass fed beef, bacon, avocado, edam cheese, LTO
-Meso Tasty$17.50
grilled chicken, pineapple, sweet chips, swiss cheese, red pepper aioli, LTO
Restaurant banner

 

Craft House North Park

4101 30th st suite c, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
3 Cheese Mac$13.00
Smoked Gouda, Parmesan and White Cheddar Cheese
Monster Salad$11.95
Romaine, Mixed Lettuce, Mini Heirloom Tomatoes, Pepitas, Tortilla Strip, Chipotle Aioli, Avocado, Queso Fresco, with Jalapeño-Cilantro Vinaigrette.
Buffalo Cauliflower$8.95
Crispy Cauliflower tossed in our house made Calabrian chili Buffalo sauce
