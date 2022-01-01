North Park sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in North Park
More about The Wise Ox
The Wise Ox
2855 El Cajon Blvd Unit 1, San Diego
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.99
fried egg, smokey breakfast sausage, hot sauce and honey, american cheese, crisp iceberg, house made buttery bun
|Dry Aged Burger
|$12.99
Dry aged beef, house smoked bacon, havarti cheese, mayo & mustard, house dill pickles
|Bologna Sandwich
|$10.99
house-smoked bologna, american cheese, mayo & mustard spread, toasted bun
More about Olympic Cafe
SANDWICHES
Olympic Cafe
2310 University Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Gyro Plate
|$14.50
Seasoned blend of rotisseried beef and lamb, sliced to order. Served with rice pilaf, Greek salad and pita bread.
|Chicken Kabob Plate
|$15.50
Two skewers of charbroiled marinated chicken thigh, green pepper, onion. Served with rice pilaf, Greek salad and pita bread.
|1/2 Chicken
|$15.00
Roasted chicken finished with lemon and oregano. Choice of mashed
potatoes, rice, or french fries, Greek salad, pita
More about Mastiff Kitchen
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Mastiff Kitchen
3038 University Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Pork Nugs
|$11.95
crispy pork belly, gochujang glaze, sesame seeds, toasted peanuts (gf)
|Garlic Maple Brussels Sprouts
|$8.95
caramelized Brussels, garlic maple sauce, Parmesan cheese (gf / v)
|Sausage Sandwich
|$13.95
roasted onions & peppers and/or house sauerkraut, house whole grain mustard, fresh roll. Served w/ fries or side salad.