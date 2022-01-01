North Park sandwich spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in North Park

The Wise Ox image

 

The Wise Ox

2855 El Cajon Blvd Unit 1, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$8.99
fried egg, smokey breakfast sausage, hot sauce and honey, american cheese, crisp iceberg, house made buttery bun
Dry Aged Burger$12.99
Dry aged beef, house smoked bacon, havarti cheese, mayo & mustard, house dill pickles
Bologna Sandwich$10.99
house-smoked bologna, american cheese, mayo & mustard spread, toasted bun
More about The Wise Ox
Olympic Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Olympic Cafe

2310 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1598 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro Plate$14.50
Seasoned blend of rotisseried beef and lamb, sliced to order. Served with rice pilaf, Greek salad and pita bread.
Chicken Kabob Plate$15.50
Two skewers of charbroiled marinated chicken thigh, green pepper, onion. Served with rice pilaf, Greek salad and pita bread.
1/2 Chicken$15.00
Roasted chicken finished with lemon and oregano. Choice of mashed
potatoes, rice, or french fries, Greek salad, pita
More about Olympic Cafe
Mastiff Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Mastiff Kitchen

3038 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Nugs$11.95
crispy pork belly, gochujang glaze, sesame seeds, toasted peanuts (gf)
Garlic Maple Brussels Sprouts$8.95
caramelized Brussels, garlic maple sauce, Parmesan cheese (gf / v)
Sausage Sandwich$13.95
roasted onions & peppers and/or house sauerkraut, house whole grain mustard, fresh roll. Served w/ fries or side salad.
More about Mastiff Kitchen

