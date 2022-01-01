North Park Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in North Park
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Rusticucina
3797 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Chef Spinach & Fig Flatbread
|$19.00
Mascarpone, crispy prosciutto, fig ham & fresh spinach FLAT BREAD.
|Pesto Siciliano
|$19.00
basil, parmesan, pine nuts, sun dried tomatoes & EVOO
|Wild Boar Sausage
|$25.00
wild boar sausage, roasted tomatoes, peas, garlic & vodka cream sauce.
PIZZA • PASTA
Siamo Napoli
3959 30th St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$13.00
Authentic Neapolitan style pizza (Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella and basil, EVO Oil. )
|Gnocchi alla Sorrentina
|$18.00
Potato dumpling, tomato sauce and smoked provola.
|Cesar
|$8.00
Because, why not?
Cori Trattoria Pastificio
2977 Upas Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|PAPPARDELLE ai funghi
|$19.50
Buckwheat Pappardelle, Sauteed with Daily Chef Mushoorms Selection, Pecorino, Fresh Herbs
|LASAGNA Tradizionale
|$21.00
Traditional Lasagna, slow braised meat sauce, beschemel, parmigiano
|BIGOLI alle POLPETTE
|$23.00
Bucatini pasta, sautéed with slow braised beef and veal Meatballs. Parmigiano