North Park Italian restaurants you'll love

Go
North Park restaurants
Toast

Must-try Italian restaurants in North Park

Rusticucina image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Rusticucina

3797 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chef Spinach & Fig Flatbread$19.00
Mascarpone, crispy prosciutto, fig ham & fresh spinach FLAT BREAD.
Pesto Siciliano$19.00
basil, parmesan, pine nuts, sun dried tomatoes & EVOO
Wild Boar Sausage$25.00
wild boar sausage, roasted tomatoes, peas, garlic & vodka cream sauce.
More about Rusticucina
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Siamo Napoli

3959 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (1956 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita$13.00
Authentic Neapolitan style pizza (Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella and basil, EVO Oil. )
Gnocchi alla Sorrentina$18.00
Potato dumpling, tomato sauce and smoked provola.
Cesar$8.00
Because, why not?
More about Siamo Napoli
Cori Trattoria Pastificio image

 

Cori Trattoria Pastificio

2977 Upas Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PAPPARDELLE ai funghi$19.50
Buckwheat Pappardelle, Sauteed with Daily Chef Mushoorms Selection, Pecorino, Fresh Herbs
LASAGNA Tradizionale$21.00
Traditional Lasagna, slow braised meat sauce, beschemel, parmigiano
BIGOLI alle POLPETTE$23.00
Bucatini pasta, sautéed with slow braised beef and veal Meatballs. Parmigiano
More about Cori Trattoria Pastificio

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in North Park

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheesecake

French Fries

Sliders

Carne Asada

Map

More near North Park to explore

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Barrio Logan

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Mission Hills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Old Town

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Rolando

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Grantville

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston