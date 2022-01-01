North Park pizza restaurants you'll love
More about Tribute Pizza
PIZZA
Tribute Pizza
3077 North Park Way, San Diego
|Popular items
|Kevin Mccallister
|$16.00
classic plain cheese pizza, with red and white checkered tablecloth tomato sauce, mozzarella, old school pizzeria herb and spice blend
sauce is our organic root vegetable marinara, with caramelized carrots, onion, and fennel, with garlic, fresh basil, and oregano.
|The Bees Mode
|$20.00
soppressata and mike‘s hot honey, with pickled sweet peppers and ricotta, on top of a base of organic crushed tomatoes, mozzarella, and pecorino romano.
|Cheese Pizza
|$6.00
our same high quality ingredients, for the little ones. ~9 inches round, six lil' slices.
More about Siamo Napoli
PIZZA • PASTA
Siamo Napoli
3959 30th St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$13.00
Authentic Neapolitan style pizza (Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella and basil, EVO Oil. )
|Gnocchi alla Sorrentina
|$18.00
Potato dumpling, tomato sauce and smoked provola.
|Cesar
|$8.00
Because, why not?