North Park pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in North Park

Tribute Pizza image

Tribute Pizza

3077 North Park Way, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kevin Mccallister$16.00
classic plain cheese pizza, with red and white checkered tablecloth tomato sauce, mozzarella, old school pizzeria herb and spice blend
sauce is our organic root vegetable marinara, with caramelized carrots, onion, and fennel, with garlic, fresh basil, and oregano.
The Bees Mode$20.00
soppressata and mike‘s hot honey, with pickled sweet peppers and ricotta, on top of a base of organic crushed tomatoes, mozzarella, and pecorino romano.
Cheese Pizza$6.00
our same high quality ingredients, for the little ones. ~9 inches round, six lil' slices.
Consumer pic

Siamo Napoli

3959 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (1956 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita$13.00
Authentic Neapolitan style pizza (Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella and basil, EVO Oil. )
Gnocchi alla Sorrentina$18.00
Potato dumpling, tomato sauce and smoked provola.
Cesar$8.00
Because, why not?
Gelati and Peccati image

 

Gelati and Peccati

3066 B University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pizza for 2$19.00
Includes a soup of the day or salad, and half pint of gelato. Some additional charges may apply.
