Bean burritos in North Park

North Park restaurants
North Park restaurants that serve bean burritos

Lucha Libre North Park

3016 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1776 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.00
More about Lucha Libre North Park
TACOS

City Tacos

3028 university ave, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2913 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$5.50
Pinto Beans and Cheeses in a green flour burrito tortilla.
More about City Tacos

