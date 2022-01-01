Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bean burritos in
North Park
/
San Diego
/
North Park
/
Bean Burritos
North Park restaurants that serve bean burritos
Lucha Libre North Park
3016 University Ave, San Diego
Avg 4.1
(1776 reviews)
Bean & Cheese Burrito
$6.00
Take a guess
More about Lucha Libre North Park
TACOS
City Tacos
3028 university ave, San Diego
Avg 4.2
(2913 reviews)
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
$5.50
Pinto Beans and Cheeses in a green flour burrito tortilla.
More about City Tacos
