Brulee in North Park

North Park restaurants
North Park restaurants that serve brulee

Rusticucina image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Rusticucina - San Diego

3797 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crem Brule$13.00
More about Rusticucina - San Diego
The Smoking Goat image

 

The Smoking Goat

3408 30th Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Creme Brulee$13.00
vanilla bean, mixed berries
More about The Smoking Goat

