Cake in North Park

North Park restaurants
Toast

North Park restaurants that serve cake

Louisiana Purchase image

FRENCH FRIES

Louisiana Purchase

2305 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1145 reviews)
Takeout
Sautéed Crab Cake$9.00
Fried Crab Cake$9.00
More about Louisiana Purchase
Rusticucina image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Rusticucina

3797 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Limoncello Cake$12.00
More about Rusticucina
Olympic Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Olympic Cafe

2310 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1598 reviews)
Takeout
Coffee Cake$4.00
Chocolate Cake$4.00
Banana Cake$4.50
More about Olympic Cafe
The Smoking Goat image

 

The Smoking Goat

3408 30th Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flourless Chocolate Cake$10.00
poached fruit, whip, mint
More about The Smoking Goat
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dunedin New Zealand Eats

3501 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1596 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
-Dutch Cake & Berries$19.00
dutch baked pancake, fresh berries, maple syrup
More about Dunedin New Zealand Eats
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Siamo Napoli

3959 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (1956 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Cake$9.00
Mascarpone, Lemon, White Chocolate
More about Siamo Napoli

