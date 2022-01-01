Cake in North Park
North Park restaurants that serve cake
Louisiana Purchase
2305 University Ave, San Diego
|Sautéed Crab Cake
|$9.00
|Fried Crab Cake
|$9.00
Olympic Cafe
2310 University Ave, San Diego
|Coffee Cake
|$4.00
|Chocolate Cake
|$4.00
|Banana Cake
|$4.50
The Smoking Goat
3408 30th Street, San Diego
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
poached fruit, whip, mint
Dunedin New Zealand Eats
3501 30th St, San Diego
|-Dutch Cake & Berries
|$19.00
dutch baked pancake, fresh berries, maple syrup