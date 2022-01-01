Calamari in North Park
North Park restaurants that serve calamari
More about Rusticucina
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Rusticucina
3797 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Rustic Calamari
|$18.00
Paprika, Parmesan & fresh herbs.
More about Olympic Cafe
SANDWICHES
Olympic Cafe
2310 University Ave, San Diego
|Fried Calamari
|$11.00
House recipe with side of spicy aioli
More about Dunedin New Zealand Eats
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dunedin New Zealand Eats
3501 30th St, San Diego
|-Calamari
|$14.50
panko breaded, peppers