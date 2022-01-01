Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in North Park

Go
North Park restaurants
Toast

North Park restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Rusticucina

3797 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rustic Calamari$18.00
Paprika, Parmesan & fresh herbs.
More about Rusticucina
Olympic Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Olympic Cafe

2310 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1598 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$11.00
House recipe with side of spicy aioli
More about Olympic Cafe
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dunedin New Zealand Eats

3501 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1596 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
-Calamari$14.50
panko breaded, peppers
More about Dunedin New Zealand Eats
Calamari image

PIZZA • PASTA

Siamo Napoli

3959 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (1956 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$17.00
Lightly fried calamari and
castelvetrano olives.
More about Siamo Napoli

Browse other tasty dishes in North Park

Cheeseburgers

Chili

Lobster Ravioli

Cobb Salad

Spaghetti

Caesar Salad

Cake

Pudding

Map

More near North Park to explore

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Old Town

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Barrio Logan

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Rolando

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Mission Hills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Grantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston