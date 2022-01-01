Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carbonara in North Park

Go
North Park restaurants
Toast

North Park restaurants that serve carbonara

Carbonara image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Rusticucina

3797 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carbonara$24.00
bacon, yolk, onions & parmesan cream sauce.
More about Rusticucina
Cori Trattoria Pastificio image

 

Cori Trattoria Pastificio

2977 Upas Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPECIAL Carbonara$26.00
More about Cori Trattoria Pastificio

