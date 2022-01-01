Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in North Park

Go
North Park restaurants
Toast

North Park restaurants that serve ceviche

Verbena Kitchen North Park image

 

Verbena Kitchen North Park

3043 University Ave, San DIego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ceviche$17.00
More about Verbena Kitchen North Park
Item pic

SUSHI

North Park Sushi & Grill

3021 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (896 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Ceviche Tostadas (2)$16.00
Shrimp, cucumber, avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, Tapatio aioli
Ceviche Tostadas (2)$14.00
Swai fillet, cucumber, avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, Tapatio aioli, tajin & tamarindo glaze
More about North Park Sushi & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in North Park

Pudding

Pork Belly

Prosciutto

Carne Asada

Dumplings

Chile Relleno

Lasagna

Gyoza

Map

More near North Park to explore

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Old Town

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Barrio Logan

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Rolando

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Mission Hills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Grantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston