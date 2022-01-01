Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in North Park

North Park restaurants
Toast

North Park restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Wise Ox image

 

The Wise Ox

2855 El Cajon Blvd Unit 1, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$6.99
More about The Wise Ox
Olympic Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Olympic Cafe

2310 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1598 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Breast Salad$14.00
Served with pita.
Chicken Kabob Salad$15.50
Served with pita and tzatziki sauce on the side.
Beef and Chicken Kabob Salad$16.50
Served with pita and tzatziki sauce on the side.
More about Olympic Cafe
Mastiff Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Mastiff Kitchen

3038 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$13.95
romaine lettuce, house-battered chicken tender (regular or spicy), hardboiled egg, bacon, tomato, shaved carrots, red onions, choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing
More about Mastiff Kitchen
Dunedin New Zealand Eats image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dunedin New Zealand Eats

3501 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1596 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
-Chicken Cobb Salad$19.50
grilled chicken, bacon, avo, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, egg, romaine, pepper ranch dressing
More about Dunedin New Zealand Eats

