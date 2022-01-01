Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in North Park

North Park restaurants
North Park restaurants that serve chili

The Wise Ox image

 

The Wise Ox

2855 El Cajon Blvd Unit 1, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Chili Chicken$8.99
More about The Wise Ox
Working Class image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Working Class

4095 30th St,, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Con Carne$8.50
House beef chili topped with cheddar cheese and a side of Fritos.
Chili Cheese Fries$8.50
House fries topped with beef chili and melted cheddar cheese.
More about Working Class
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dunedin New Zealand Eats

3501 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1596 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
-Cats Chili$18.00
turkey chili, tortilla chips, jalapeno, onion, cheese
More about Dunedin New Zealand Eats
Fortunate Son image

NOODLES

Fortunate Son

2943 Adams Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1094 reviews)
Takeout
SZECHUAN CHILI OIL (2 oz)$0.99
More about Fortunate Son

