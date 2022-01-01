Chili in North Park
North Park restaurants that serve chili
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Working Class
4095 30th St,, San Diego
|Chili Con Carne
|$8.50
House beef chili topped with cheddar cheese and a side of Fritos.
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.50
House fries topped with beef chili and melted cheddar cheese.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dunedin New Zealand Eats
3501 30th St, San Diego
|-Cats Chili
|$18.00
turkey chili, tortilla chips, jalapeno, onion, cheese