Chocolate cake in
North Park
/
San Diego
/
North Park
/
Chocolate Cake
North Park restaurants that serve chocolate cake
SANDWICHES
Olympic Cafe
2310 University Ave, San Diego
Avg 4.5
(1598 reviews)
Chocolate Cake
$4.00
More about Olympic Cafe
The Smoking Goat
3408 30th Street, San Diego
No reviews yet
Flourless Chocolate Cake
$10.00
poached fruit, whip, mint
More about The Smoking Goat
