Chopped salad in North Park

More about Tribute Pizza - North Park, San Diego
PIZZA
Tribute Pizza - North Park, San Diego
3077 North Park Way, San Diego
|The Silverton Chop Salad
|$18.00
classic deli-style iceberg lettuce blend, castelvetrano green olives, heirloom tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red onions, marinated garbanzos, pepperoncini, caciocavallo (sharp smoked provolone), oregano vinaigrette
|VEGAN Silverton Chop Salad
|$18.00
classic iceberg lettuce mix, castelvetrano green olives, heirloom cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red onions, garbanzo, housemade pepperoncini, oregano vinaigrette
|The Silverton Salad - Family
|$35.00
family size salad for 3 -4... classic deli-style iceberg lettuce blend, castelvetrano green olives, heirloom tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red onions, marinated garbanzos, pepperoncini, caciocavallo, oregano vinaigrette... shown here with the optional salami rustica...