Chopped salad in North Park

North Park restaurants
Toast

North Park restaurants that serve chopped salad

PIZZA

Tribute Pizza - North Park, San Diego

3077 North Park Way, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1602 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
The Silverton Chop Salad$18.00
classic deli-style iceberg lettuce blend, castelvetrano green olives, heirloom tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red onions, marinated garbanzos, pepperoncini, caciocavallo (sharp smoked provolone), oregano vinaigrette
VEGAN Silverton Chop Salad$18.00
classic iceberg lettuce mix, castelvetrano green olives, heirloom cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red onions, garbanzo, housemade pepperoncini, oregano vinaigrette
The Silverton Salad - Family$35.00
family size salad for 3 -4... classic deli-style iceberg lettuce blend, castelvetrano green olives, heirloom tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red onions, marinated garbanzos, pepperoncini, caciocavallo, oregano vinaigrette... shown here with the optional salami rustica...
More about Tribute Pizza - North Park, San Diego
PIZZA • PASTA

Siamo Napoli

3959 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (1956 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gio Chopped Salad$18.00
Cucumber, tomato, tuna conserva, olives, croûtons provolone, vinagrette.
More about Siamo Napoli

