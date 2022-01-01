Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in North Park

Go
North Park restaurants
Toast

North Park restaurants that serve crispy chicken

0305af2c-a021-4916-84a2-cccb3fb33102 image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL • RAMEN • NOODLES

Underbelly North Park

3000 Upas St., San Diego

Avg 4 (1584 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Wings$10.00
Crispy Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Sweet & Spicy or Teriyaki
More about Underbelly North Park
Mastiff Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Mastiff Kitchen

3038 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$13.95
romaine lettuce, house-battered chicken tender (regular or spicy), hardboiled egg, bacon, tomato, shaved carrots, red onions, choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing
More about Mastiff Kitchen
The Original 40 Brewery image

 

The Original 40 Brewery

3117 University Ave., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Wings$12.00
served with a side of spicy buffalo sauce and ranch.
More about The Original 40 Brewery

