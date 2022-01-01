French fries in
North Park
/
San Diego
/
North Park
/
French Fries
North Park restaurants that serve french fries
The Wise Ox
2855 El Cajon Blvd Unit 1, San Diego
No reviews yet
Beef Fat French Fries
$5.99
More about The Wise Ox
Modern Times [North Park]
3000 Upas Street, San Diego
No reviews yet
FRENCH FRIES
HAND CUT • KENNEBEC POTATO |
100% plant based
More about Modern Times [North Park]
Browse other tasty dishes in North Park
Lasagna
Carne Asada
Tacos
Pretzels
Chicken Sandwiches
Crispy Chicken
Fish And Chips
Fried Rice
More near North Park to explore
Hillcrest
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Gaslamp
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
East Village
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Barrio Logan
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Carmel Valley
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Mission Hills
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Old Town
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Rolando
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Grantville
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(491 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(107 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(841 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(366 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(117 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston