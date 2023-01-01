Hummus in North Park
North Park restaurants that serve hummus
More about Olympic Cafe - North Park
SANDWICHES
Olympic Cafe - North Park
2310 University Ave, San Diego
|Hummus
|$7.50
Served with pita, veggies, or half of each
|Side of Hummus
|$4.00
More about Verbena Kitchen North Park - 3043 University Ave
Verbena Kitchen North Park - 3043 University Ave
3043 University Ave, San DIego
|Mushroom Hummus
|$15.00
More about Working Class
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Working Class
4095 30th St,, San Diego
|Hummus Plate
|$12.00
Garlic hummus, pita, kalamata olives, sliced cucumbers and carrots.