Hummus in North Park

North Park restaurants
North Park restaurants that serve hummus

Olympic Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Olympic Cafe - North Park

2310 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1598 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus$7.50
Served with pita, veggies, or half of each
Side of Hummus$4.00
Verbena Kitchen North Park image

 

Verbena Kitchen North Park - 3043 University Ave

3043 University Ave, San DIego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mushroom Hummus$15.00
Working Class image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Working Class

4095 30th St,, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Plate$12.00
Garlic hummus, pita, kalamata olives, sliced cucumbers and carrots.
Dunedin New Zealand Eats image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dunedin New Zealand Eats

3501 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1596 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus And Pita$10.00
chimichurri hummus, pita bread, carrots and cucumbers
