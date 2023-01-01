Karaage in North Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL • RAMEN • NOODLES

Underbelly - North Park

3000 Upas St., San Diego

Avg 4 (1584 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Karaage Bowl$13.00
Japanese Fried Chicken, Cabbage, Nori, Sesame Seeds, Eel Sauce, Kewpie Mayo
More about Underbelly - North Park
Item pic

 

Tajima Ramen-North Park

3015 Adams Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Karaage Bowl$8.50
Karaage, shred Cabbage, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds, topped with Spicy Mayo, served on top of White Rice.
Karaage$8.00
Seasoned deep fried chicken with spicy mayo on the side.
Tajima Taco-Karaage$4.50
Mexican inspired bun with Karaage, and Baby Spinach topped with Cilantro and house special sauce.
More about Tajima Ramen-North Park

