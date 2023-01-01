Karaage in North Park
Underbelly - North Park
3000 Upas St., San Diego
|Chicken Karaage Bowl
|$13.00
Japanese Fried Chicken, Cabbage, Nori, Sesame Seeds, Eel Sauce, Kewpie Mayo
Tajima Ramen-North Park
3015 Adams Ave, San Diego
|Karaage Bowl
|$8.50
Karaage, shred Cabbage, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds, topped with Spicy Mayo, served on top of White Rice.
|Karaage
|$8.00
Seasoned deep fried chicken with spicy mayo on the side.
|Tajima Taco-Karaage
|$4.50
Mexican inspired bun with Karaage, and Baby Spinach topped with Cilantro and house special sauce.