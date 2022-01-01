Mac and cheese in North Park

Louisiana Purchase image

FRENCH FRIES

Louisiana Purchase

2305 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1145 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese$14.00
More about Louisiana Purchase
Craft House- Del Mar Skydeck image

 

Craft House- Del Mar Skydeck

12841 El Camino Real, Suite 202, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
3 Cheese Mac$16.00
Signature Mac sauce made with 3 cheeses smoked Gouda, Parmesan and White Cheddar, served with a side of mixed greens.
Kids Mac & Cheese$13.00
More about Craft House- Del Mar Skydeck
Mac & Four Cheese image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

One Door North

3422 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4 (773 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mac & Four Cheese$10.00
Our delicious béchamel sauce is made with smoked gouda, mozzarella, cheddar and parmesan cheeses, mixed with macaroni past and melted together to perfection.
More about One Door North
MAC N CHEESE image

 

Modern Times [North Park]

3000 Upas Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
MAC N CHEESE$6.00
SHELLS • CHAO CHESSE • ADD-ONS AVAILABLE | 100% plant-based
More about Modern Times [North Park]
Restaurant banner

 

Craft House North Park

4101 30th st suite c, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
3 Cheese Mac$13.00
Smoked Gouda, Parmesan and White Cheddar Cheese
More about Craft House North Park

