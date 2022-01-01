Mac and cheese in North Park
North Park restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Louisiana Purchase
FRENCH FRIES
Louisiana Purchase
2305 University Ave, San Diego
|Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
More about Craft House- Del Mar Skydeck
Craft House- Del Mar Skydeck
12841 El Camino Real, Suite 202, San Diego
|3 Cheese Mac
|$16.00
Signature Mac sauce made with 3 cheeses smoked Gouda, Parmesan and White Cheddar, served with a side of mixed greens.
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$13.00
More about One Door North
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
One Door North
3422 30th St, San Diego
|Mac & Four Cheese
|$10.00
Our delicious béchamel sauce is made with smoked gouda, mozzarella, cheddar and parmesan cheeses, mixed with macaroni past and melted together to perfection.
More about Modern Times [North Park]
Modern Times [North Park]
3000 Upas Street, San Diego
|MAC N CHEESE
|$6.00
SHELLS • CHAO CHESSE • ADD-ONS AVAILABLE | 100% plant-based