Mahi mahi in North Park
North Park restaurants that serve mahi mahi
Lucha Libre - North Park
3016 University Ave, San Diego
|Mahi Seafood Burrito
|$13.00
Blackened Mahi, Jack Cheese, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Rice, Black Beans & Creamy Pink Sauce
TACOS
City Tacos - North Park
3028 university ave, San Diego
|VERACRUZ MAHI
|$4.75
spanish inspired grilled mahi filet topped with sautéed
cherry tomatoes, onion, olives, garlic, capers, and chives
in a white wine fresh herb sauce over a bed of melted
asadero cheese and drizzled with a lime aioli