Mahi mahi in North Park

Item pic

 

Lucha Libre - North Park

3016 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1776 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi Seafood Burrito$13.00
Blackened Mahi, Jack Cheese, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Rice, Black Beans & Creamy Pink Sauce
More about Lucha Libre - North Park
Item pic

TACOS

City Tacos - North Park

3028 university ave, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2913 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
VERACRUZ MAHI$4.75
spanish inspired grilled mahi filet topped with sautéed
cherry tomatoes, onion, olives, garlic, capers, and chives
in a white wine fresh herb sauce over a bed of melted
asadero cheese and drizzled with a lime aioli
More about City Tacos - North Park

