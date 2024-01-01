Pies in North Park

all natural zoe's ham, soy sauce + sesame pickled jalapenos, with a black sesame seed crust, and finished with a fresh pineapple chunk + Mike's Hot Honey glaze (with garlic + ginger + blood orange zest and juice + soy sauce + toasted sesame oil + a blend of fresh and dried chilis)... option to double down with fresh jalapeno, all natural bacon lardons, or both... more options to add extra pineapple chunk glaze on the side, too, because it's fire and mucho aloha...

(available on our GF* dough, but please note the jalapenos and pineapple chunk glaze contains gluten from soy sauce)

