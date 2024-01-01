Pies in North Park
More about Tribute Pizza - North Park, San Diego
PIZZA
Tribute Pizza - North Park, San Diego
3077 North Park Way, San Diego
|Tie Dye Pie
|$21.00
double saucy, with vodka sauce (organic tomatoes, garlic, fresh cream, calabrian chile) and pesto genovese (contains pine nuts), plus fresh and aged mozzarellas, parm and pecorino. recommended add-on: calabrese salami or jumbo pepperonis
|The Weekly Tribute Pizza: The Slammin' Soroko
|$22.00
all natural zoe's ham, soy sauce + sesame pickled jalapenos, with a black sesame seed crust, and finished with a fresh pineapple chunk + Mike's Hot Honey glaze (with garlic + ginger + blood orange zest and juice + soy sauce + toasted sesame oil + a blend of fresh and dried chilis)... option to double down with fresh jalapeno, all natural bacon lardons, or both... more options to add extra pineapple chunk glaze on the side, too, because it's fire and mucho aloha...
(available on our GF* dough, but please note the jalapenos and pineapple chunk glaze contains gluten from soy sauce)
|Pumpkin Pie Bread Pudding
|$12.00
pumpkin vanilla bread pudding, topped with maple butter, pumpkin spice syrup, candied pepitas, freshly beaten creme, and the option for a little quenelle of organic vanilla ice cream...
More about Working Class
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Working Class
4095 30th St,, San Diego
|Pot Pie
|$16.00
Diced chicken, carrots, celery, peas, corn and onion with a puff pastry topping.