Pies in North Park

North Park restaurants
Toast

North Park restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

PIZZA

Tribute Pizza - North Park, San Diego

3077 North Park Way, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1602 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tie Dye Pie$21.00
double saucy, with vodka sauce (organic tomatoes, garlic, fresh cream, calabrian chile) and pesto genovese (contains pine nuts), plus fresh and aged mozzarellas, parm and pecorino. recommended add-on: calabrese salami or jumbo pepperonis
The Weekly Tribute Pizza: The Slammin' Soroko$22.00
all natural zoe's ham, soy sauce + sesame pickled jalapenos, with a black sesame seed crust, and finished with a fresh pineapple chunk + Mike's Hot Honey glaze (with garlic + ginger + blood orange zest and juice + soy sauce + toasted sesame oil + a blend of fresh and dried chilis)... option to double down with fresh jalapeno, all natural bacon lardons, or both... more options to add extra pineapple chunk glaze on the side, too, because it's fire and mucho aloha...
(available on our GF* dough, but please note the jalapenos and pineapple chunk glaze contains gluten from soy sauce)
Pumpkin Pie Bread Pudding$12.00
pumpkin vanilla bread pudding, topped with maple butter, pumpkin spice syrup, candied pepitas, freshly beaten creme, and the option for a little quenelle of organic vanilla ice cream...
More about Tribute Pizza - North Park, San Diego
Working Class image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Working Class

4095 30th St,, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pot Pie$16.00
Diced chicken, carrots, celery, peas, corn and onion with a puff pastry topping.
More about Working Class
Item pic

 

Dunedin New Zealand Eats

3501 30th St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
NZ Meat Pie$26.00
two seasoned beef, lamb, cheddar cheese, puff pastry, steak fries
More about Dunedin New Zealand Eats

