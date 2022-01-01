Pretzels in North Park

North Park restaurants that serve pretzels

Mastiff Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Mastiff Kitchen

3038 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Giant Bavarian Pretzel$11.95
11 oz pretzel served with beer cheese & house whole grain mustard.
More about Mastiff Kitchen
Item pic

 

Modern Times [North Park]

3000 Upas Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Swerve: Fudgy Brownie Pretzel-22oz$34.50
Our special projects humans are proud to debut this brand spankin’ new series, inspired by all manners of frozen confection. This inaugural iteration takes notes from a certain Vermont-based creamery, starting with a mega-blend of our heavy-hitting imperial stouts aged in barrels from 7-10 months and finishing with Peruvian and Dominican cocoa nibs, sea salt, brown sugar, Madagascar and Mexican vanilla, and pretzels. If you’re looking for something to curl up with whilst tuning in to your favorite streaming service, this is it.
ABV: 13.9%
More about Modern Times [North Park]

