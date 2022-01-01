Ocean Beach restaurants you'll love
More about Soi OB-Thai Street Food
Soi OB-Thai Street Food
1916 Cable St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Pad See Ew
|$13.00
Wide rice noodles stir fried with an egg, dark soy sauce and Chinese broccoli.
|House Fried Rice
|$13.00
Stir fried Thai jasmine rice, peas and carrots, with your choice of protein. Optional: fried egg
|Vegan Egg Rolls
|$6.00
Vegetarian. Crispy fried spring rolls stuffed with veggies, and served with plum sauce.
More about Cesarina
Cesarina
4161 Voltaire St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Pomodoro Fresco
|$21.00
Fresh tomato sauce, Parmigiano, burrata, confit tomatoes and the perfect drop of pesto
|Pesto alla Genovese
|$23.00
hand-crushed basil pesto, Parmigiano, toasted pinenuts, confit cherry tomatoes, burrata and fresh basil
|Parmigiana Di Melanzane
|$18.00
Layered eggplants, Cesarina's signature fresh tomato sauce, Parmigiano, mozzarella and fresh basil
More about Hodad's Ocean Beach
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hodad's Ocean Beach
5010 Newport Ave., San Diego
|Popular items
|GUIDO
|$13.50
Inspired by Triple D’s Guy Fieri - Our Burger served with Pastrami, Ketchup, Pickles, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions and Spicy Brown Mustard
|LARGE FRY (3-5 people)
|$14.00
Crispy Potato Wedges
|BACON CHEESEBURGER
|$15.25
More about Raglan Public House
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Raglan Public House
1851 Bacon St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Match Fries - Large
|$10.99
w/ sweet pepper seasoning
|Blazin' Ahi
|$16.99
Sesame and panko crusted seared ahi tuna, pickled carrots, sliced cucumbers, wasabi peas, wasabi mayo, King's Hawaiian sweet bun. *seared rare
|50/50
|$10.99
pic two of your faves