Ocean Beach restaurants you'll love

Ocean Beach restaurants
Ocean Beach's top cuisines

Must-try Ocean Beach restaurants

Soi OB-Thai Street Food

1916 Cable St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pad See Ew$13.00
Wide rice noodles stir fried with an egg, dark soy sauce and Chinese broccoli.
House Fried Rice$13.00
Stir fried Thai jasmine rice, peas and carrots, with your choice of protein. Optional: fried egg
Vegan Egg Rolls$6.00
Vegetarian. Crispy fried spring rolls stuffed with veggies, and served with plum sauce.
More about Soi OB-Thai Street Food
Cesarina

4161 Voltaire St, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (3842 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pomodoro Fresco$21.00
Fresh tomato sauce, Parmigiano, burrata, confit tomatoes and the perfect drop of pesto
Pesto alla Genovese$23.00
hand-crushed basil pesto, Parmigiano, toasted pinenuts, confit cherry tomatoes, burrata and fresh basil
Parmigiana Di Melanzane$18.00
Layered eggplants, Cesarina's signature fresh tomato sauce, Parmigiano, mozzarella and fresh basil
More about Cesarina
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hodad's Ocean Beach

5010 Newport Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.4 (12896 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
GUIDO$13.50
Inspired by Triple D’s Guy Fieri - Our Burger served with Pastrami, Ketchup, Pickles, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions and Spicy Brown Mustard
LARGE FRY (3-5 people)$14.00
Crispy Potato Wedges
BACON CHEESEBURGER$15.25
More about Hodad's Ocean Beach
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Raglan Public House

1851 Bacon St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2408 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Match Fries - Large$10.99
w/ sweet pepper seasoning
Blazin' Ahi$16.99
Sesame and panko crusted seared ahi tuna, pickled carrots, sliced cucumbers, wasabi peas, wasabi mayo, King's Hawaiian sweet bun. *seared rare
50/50$10.99
pic two of your faves
More about Raglan Public House
Little Lion

1424 Sunset Cliffs Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (824 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Little Lion
Wild Things Pizza

2163 Abbott Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
18" Enzo$23.00
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Marinara
18" Max$17.00
Mozzarella, Marinara
18" King Kong$25.00
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Suasage, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives
More about Wild Things Pizza

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Ocean Beach

Cheeseburgers

