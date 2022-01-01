Ocean Beach bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Ocean Beach
Cesarina
4161 Voltaire St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Pomodoro Fresco
|$21.00
Fresh tomato sauce, Parmigiano, burrata, confit tomatoes and the perfect drop of pesto
|Pesto alla Genovese
|$23.00
hand-crushed basil pesto, Parmigiano, toasted pinenuts, confit cherry tomatoes, burrata and fresh basil
|Parmigiana Di Melanzane
|$18.00
Layered eggplants, Cesarina's signature fresh tomato sauce, Parmigiano, mozzarella and fresh basil
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Raglan Public House
1851 Bacon St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Match Fries - Large
|$10.99
w/ sweet pepper seasoning
|Blazin' Ahi
|$16.99
Sesame and panko crusted seared ahi tuna, pickled carrots, sliced cucumbers, wasabi peas, wasabi mayo, King's Hawaiian sweet bun. *seared rare
|50/50
|$10.99
pic two of your faves