Old Town restaurants you'll love
Old Town's top cuisines
Must-try Old Town restaurants
More about Trattoria Don Pietro
PIZZA • PASTA
Trattoria Don Pietro
2415 San Diego Ave. #109, San Diego
|Popular items
|Linguine
|$23.00
Muscles, Clams, Shrimp, Calamari, Tomato & Garlic White Wine Sauce
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Baby Romaine, Parmigiano, Calabrian Ceaser Dressing
|Ravioli
|$24.00
Lobster Ravioli, Rosa Cream Sauce
More about Home & Away
Home & Away
2222 San Diego ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|BURGER (22)
|$15.00
1/3 lb Burger with Caramelized Onions, Bacon, Sun-dried Tomato Spread, Secret Sauce, Provolone, Brie and Gruyére Cheese on a Brioche Bun (Double 1/3 lb Patty - $3)
|TACOS
|$12.00
Your choice of 12-Hour Smoked Pork, Chicken, Shrimp, or Baja Battered Fried Fish
|PORKY SANDWICH
|$14.00
12 Hour Smoked Pull Pork Sandwich with, aged Cheddar, House-made BBQ sauce, Red Onions and Apple Coleslaw
More about Cafe Coyote
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Coyote
2461 San Diego Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Plate
|$21.95
Grass-fed beef marinated in the traditional Mexican style. Grilled and served with guacamole and a grilled onion. Served with Mexican style rice and refried beans.
|Fajitas
Fresh red & green bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms sautéed with your choice of meat. Served with a side of refried beans, rice, sour cream and guacamole.
|Chile con Queso
|$7.95
Warm jalapeno Monterrey Jack cheese dip. Served with chips.
More about Casa de Freds - Tacos y Tequila
TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Casa de Freds - Tacos y Tequila
2470 San Diego Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Nachos
|$11.95
|Ala Carte Tacos
|Quesadilla Grande
|$11.45
More about Hungry's Kitchen & Tap
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hungry's Kitchen & Tap
2547 San Diego Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$13.95
1/3 Pound Angus Beef Patty, Cheddar & Muenster Cheeses, Ketchup, Mustard, Pickles, a smidgen of onion, on a fresh Bread & Cie Bun.
|"Hungry's" Crinkle Fries
|$5.95