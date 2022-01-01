Old Town Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Old Town
Cafe Coyote
2461 San Diego Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Plate
|$21.95
Grass-fed beef marinated in the traditional Mexican style. Grilled and served with guacamole and a grilled onion. Served with Mexican style rice and refried beans.
|Fajitas
Fresh red & green bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms sautéed with your choice of meat. Served with a side of refried beans, rice, sour cream and guacamole.
|Chile con Queso
|$7.95
Warm jalapeno Monterrey Jack cheese dip. Served with chips.